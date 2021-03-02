Trump's top Republican critic, US Senator Mitt Romney, knocked unconscious in fall

Senator Mitt Romney said today that he was knocked unconscious in a fall over the weekend, but he was “doing better.”

Sen. Mitt Romney at the Capitol in Washington 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Source: Associated Press

The Utah Republican said the accident happened when he was spending time with his grandchildren in Boston. He told reporters he was taken to a hospital and got stitches on his right eyebrow and lip.

“I had kind of a tough, tough weekend,” Romney joked. “I went to CPAC — that was a problem.”