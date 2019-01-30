TODAY |

Trump's tariffs on China: What are they? How do they work?

Associated Press
More From
World
North America

President Donald Trump has heightened tensions with China by escalating his tariffs on $200 billion (NZ$303 billion) in Chinese goods from 10% to 25%.

As a tool of national policy, tariffs had long been fading into history, a relic of the 19th and early 20th centuries that most experts came to see as harmful to all nations involved.

Yet more than any other modern president, Trump has embraced tariffs as a punitive tool — against Europe, Canada and other key trading partners but especially against China, the second-largest economy after the US.

READ MORE: US-China talks break up after US raises tariffs

The Trump administration asserts, and many independent analysts agree, that Beijing has deployed predatory tactics to try to give Chinese companies an edge in such advanced technologies as artificial intelligence, robotics and electric vehicles.

Beijing's tactics, the US contends, include hacking into US companies' computers to steal trade secrets, forcing foreign companies to turn over sensitive technology in exchange for access to China's markets and unfairly subsidising Chinese companies.

Trump has also complained angrily about America's gaping trade deficit with China for which he blames weak and naive negotiating by previous US administrations.

Last July, Trump began gradually imposing tariffs on Chinese imports. After Friday's (local time) increase, the administration is now imposing 25% tariffs on $250 billion (NZ$379 billion) in Chinese goods.

Beijing has counterpunched by taxing $110 billion (NZ$166 billion) of American products, focusing on agricultural goods, notably soybeans, in a calculated effort to inflict pain on Trump supporters in the farm belt.

A look at what tariffs are and how they work:

WHAT EXACTLY ARE TARIFFS?

Tariffs are a tax on imports. They are typically charged as a percentage of the transaction price that a buyer pays a foreign seller.

To use a simplistic example: Say an American retailer buys 100 garden umbrellas from China for $5 apiece — $500 total. And suppose the US tariff rate for the umbrellas is 6.5%. The retailer would have to pay a $32.50 tariff on the shipment, thereby raising the total price from $500 to $532.50.

In the United States, tariffs — sometimes also called duties or levies — are collected by Customs and Border Protection agents at 328 ports of entry across the country.

Proceeds go to the Treasury. The tariff rates are published by the US International Trade Commission in the Harmonised Tariff Schedule, which lists US tariffs on everything from dried plantains (1.4%) to parachutes (3%).

Sometimes, the US will impose additional tariffs on imports that it determines are being sold at unfairly low prices or are being supported by foreign government subsidies.

WHAT ARE TARIFFS SUPPOSED TO ACHIEVE?

Two things: Increase government revenue. And protect domestic industries from foreign competition. Before the federal income tax was established in 1913, tariffs were a big money raiser for Washington.

From 1790 to 1860, tariffs produced 90% of federal revenue, according to Douglas Irwin, an economist at Dartmouth College. By contrast, tariffs in recent years have accounted for only about 1 percent of federal revenue.

Tariffs are meant to raise the price of imports or punish foreign countries for unfair trade practices, like subsidising their exporters and dumping their goods at unfairly low prices.

They discourage imports by making them costlier. They also reduce pressure from foreign competition and make it easier for home-grown companies to raise prices.

As global trade grew after World War II, tariffs fell out of favor. The formation of the World Trade Organisation and the forging of trade deals like the North American Free Trade Agreement reduced or eliminated tariffs.

The average US tariff is now one of the lowest in the world: 1.6%, the same as the European Union's, the Pew Research Center reports.

ARE TARIFFS A WISE POLICY?

Most economists say no. Tariffs raise the cost of imports for people and companies that need to buy them. And by reducing competitive pressure, they give US producers leeway to raise prices, too. That's good for those producers but bad for almost everyone else.

Rising costs especially hurt consumers and companies that rely on imported parts. Some US companies that buy steel, for example, complain that Trump's tariffs on imported steel leave them at a competitive disadvantage. Their foreign rivals can buy steel more cheaply and offer lower-priced goods.

In 2002, President George W. Bush's administration placed tariffs on imported steel. A study financed by steel-consuming businesses found that the tariffs cost 200,000 American jobs that year.

More broadly, trade restrictions make an economy less efficient. With lesser competition from abroad, domestic companies lose the incentive to increase efficiency or to focus on what they do best.

President Donald Trump speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Dismissing a tell-all book by a former White House aide as “made up stories and fiction.”
President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Pua Magasiva
Beloved former Shortland Street star Pua Magasiva dies
2
1 NEWS Australia Correspondent Ryan Boswell has the details.
Summit on terrorism, led by Jacinda Ardern, welcomes world leaders, social media heads
3
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
NZ stars pay tribute to Pua Magasiva, a 'bloody good guy'
4
Police told 1 NEWS it came from the Grey Lynn Tavern on Great North Road.
Two people critically injured, allegedly stabbed in Auckland mass brawl
5
The Sharks were trying to keep the Chiefs at bay with a 23-22 lead and 10 minutes to go - and then it all went south.
Chiefs score try-of-the-year contender with full-field kickoff return against shell-shocked Sharks
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Anna Sorokin, sentenced to four to 12 years prison for swindling $275,000 via fake identity as socialite

Sentenced for scams, fake socialite not sorry 'for anything'
FILE - In this April 12, 1997, file photo, Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, part of the group the Fugees, sings on stage during a concert in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. A lawyer for one of the founding members of the 1990s hip hop group the Fugees says his client is facing charges related to 2012 campaign contributions. Defense lawyer Barry Pollack said Friday, May 10, 2019, that Michel is innocent and looks forward to having the case heard by a jury.(AP Photo/Daniel Morel, File)

Ex-Fugees rapper charged in 2012 election campaign finance conspiracy case

US-China talks break up after US raises tariffs
Boat carrying migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

Up to 70 migrants drown after boat capsizes off Tunisia