Trump's state visit plans put Queen in a 'difficult position'

Associated Press

The British government's decision to invite U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit, one of the highest honors it can bestow on a visiting statesman, has involved the Queen in the passionate debate over Trump's travel ban.

The new US President met with his first foreign leader since taking office this month, Britain's Theresa May.

Trump's provocative decision to deny refugees access to the United States and to make it more difficult for people from seven Muslim-majority countries to visit has been widely denounced by opposition leaders and sparked protests in British cities and campuses, leading some to question the wisdom of the government's decision.

It is the British government, led by Prime Minister Theresa May, that invites heads of state on the queen's behalf, but it is the queen who acts as personal hostess.

In most cases, that involves lavish pomp and ceremony and a stay of several days at the queen's official residence, Buckingham Palace.

The prospect of protests outside the palace when Trump comes calling has put the queen in a "very difficult position," said Peter Ricketts, formerly a top official in the Foreign Office.

In a letter to The Times Tuesday, Ricketts said the "state visit" should be downgraded to a lower level "official visit" to spare the monarch any embarrassment.

He said the offer should not have been made in the first days of Trump's administration.

"It would have been far wiser to wait and see what sort of president he would turn out to be before advising the queen to invite him," Ricketts said.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the first Muslim elected to that post, has called for the invitation to be rescinded.

His office said he will call Trump's travel ban "cruel, prejudiced and counterproductive" at a City Hall diplomatic reception today.

State visits are typically offered to foreign monarchs, presidents and prime ministers in ways designed to bolster British diplomacy and economic interests.

The invitation to Trump is part of an effort to strengthen ties with the goal of reaching a beneficial trade agreement with the United States once Britain leaves the European Union.

