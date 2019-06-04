TODAY |

Trump's state visit begins over lunch with the Queen

Associated Press
President Donald Trump opened a state visit to Britain yesterday by drawing a smile from Queen Elizabeth II.

Trump and his wife, Melania, flew by helicopter to Buckingham Palace, landing on a lawn where Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, greeted them. 

The agenda for Trump’s week-long journey is mostly ceremonial: a state visit and audience with the queen, D-Day commemoration ceremonies on both sides of the English Channel and his first presidential visit to Ireland, which will include a stay at his coastal golf club.

During the palace welcome ceremony, Trump and Prince Charles inspected the Guard of Honor formed by the Grenadier Guards wearing the traditional bearskin hats.

Royal gun salutes were fired from nearby Green Park and from the Tower of London as part of the pageantry accompanying an official state visit, one of the highest honours Britain can bestow on a foreign leader.

After lunch with the queen, Trump was shown parts of the collection at Buckingham Palace, including an 18th-century map of New York, historic photos of golf at St Andrews and books about birds and George Washington.

Westminster Abbey was next, with a tour and moment of silence at the tomb of the Unknown Warrior.


U.S President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania and Britain's Prince Andrew, second left, places a wreath on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior during a tour of Westminster Abbey in central London Source: Associated Press

Then later Trump and Melania had afternoon tea with Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, at their official residence in central London.

The private tea was a rare chance for Charles, the heir to the throne, to talk with Trump in an informal setting without cameras present.

It’s not known if Charles and Trump discussed climate change, which Charles views as a grave threat and Trump sees as a hoax.

It is a high-profile assignment for Charles, who is taking on more official duties as his mother, 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, slightly reduces her schedule.

But the US president has arrived at a precarious moment. He faces a fresh round of impeachment fervor back home and uncertainty on the other side of the Atlantic.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has faced months of political turmoil over Brexit and French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to use the 75th anniversary of the World War II battle that turned the tide on the Western Front to call for strengthening multinational ties the US president has frayed.

A sense of deja vu quickly spread around London as Trump barreled into the visit.

A year ago, Trump also took aim at his hosts before landing on English soil, blasting May in an interview hours before she hosted him for dinner.

Though he has spared May so far this time, he has praised her rival, prime ministerial hopeful Boris Johnson, just days before May steps down as Conservative leader on Friday for failing to secure a Brexit deal.

“I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent,” Trump told The Sun. “I like him. I have always liked him. I don’t know that he is going to be chosen, but I think he is a very good guy, a very talented person.”

It was not clear if the Trump endorsement would hurt or help Johnson’s chances of becoming prime minister.

Trump said he may meet with Johnson this week.


US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend a welcome ceremony with Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Source: Associated Press
