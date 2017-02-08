 

Trump's pick for labor secretary hired undocumented housekeeper

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump's nominee for labor secretary said that a housekeeper he had previously employed at his home was an undocumented worker, potentially complicating his efforts to get confirmed.

Donald Trump walks Labor Secretary-designate Andy Puzder from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster.

Donald Trump walks Labor Secretary-designate Andy Puzder from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse in Bedminster.

Source: 1 NEWS

A spokesman says Andrew Puzder remains committed to leading the Labor Department.

Andrew Puzder said in a statement that he and his wife employed a housekeeper for a few years and they were unaware she was not legally permitted to work in the US.

"When I learned of her status, we immediately ended her employment and offered her assistance in getting legal status," Puzder said. "We have fully paid back taxes to the IRS and the State of California."

Puzder spokesman George Thompson said that the fast food CEO remains committed to becoming secretary of labor and is working on divesting from his financial holdings.

He is the second Trump pick whose nomination has faced questions over their hiring of household workers.

Mick Mulvaney, Trump's pick to run the White House budget office, had acknowledged that he failed to pay more than $15,000 in payroll taxes for a household worker more than a decade ago. He's repaid the government, and those developments do not seem to be impeding his prospects for confirmation.

The acknowledgement comes as Democrats and their allies attempt to pile on reasons why Puzder is wrong for the Cabinet post, starting with his post as a fast food CEO and his opposition to a big increase in the minimum wage, overtime rules and more.

Puzder is one of several Cabinet picks by Trump who has yet to be confirmed and this latest revelation could throw his efforts off course. He has not filed any required paperwork with the Senate committee handling his confirmation. But his hearing has been postponed at least three times and has not been rescheduled.

Among the other complications, Puzder outsourced his fast-food company's technology department to the Philippines, a move that contradicts Trump's vow to keep American jobs in the US.

A filing with the Labor Department on Puzder's company — and a spokesman's acknowledgement that CKE continues to use the IT operation in the Philippines — provides a window into a key contradiction raised by the nomination.

Trump has blasted, threatened and tried to charm American companies that have moved jobs overseas or consider it, saying he's sticking up for American workers who aren't feeling the economic recovery and form his political base.

Senator Nick Xenophon put down the mat to "remind President Trump that Australia is not the US's doormat when it comes to issues of foreign policy".

Watch: 'Australia not your doormat' - Aussie senator steps on President Trump
UK Speaker: Trump shouldn't be allowed to address British Parliament

hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English
The US President is adamant the block will be overturned and an appeal has already been lodged.

'Trump isn't afraid to take on mass media when it suits him'

Mongrel Mob Hastings Chapter President Rex Timu has launched a Waitangi Tribunal claim, saying the government isn't fighting P hard enough.

Inter-gang fight night organised by Mob president warring against P

Cesilie Carlton performed several somersaults before diving into a pool aboard Harmony of the Sea.

If you get vertigo, look away: Woman's unbelievable high-dive on moving cruise ship

Sydney's Intercontinental Hotel is surrounded by police and security officers after a listening device was discovered in a chair in the All Blacks' meeting room.

Steve Hansen reveals man charged over hotel listening device saga is 'someone well-respected' by All Blacks

In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

Josh Kronfeld, Tana Umaga and Justin Marshall were just some of those to recognise the passing of one of their greatest adversaries.

'He could turn wins into losses' – All Blacks greats pay tribute to the iconic Joost van der Westhuizen

Six fisherman are flying home from Auckland tonight having been rescued by a German cruise ship.

Why Tongan fishermen rescued after being adrift at sea have walked away with more than their lives

Among the well-known faces in this "Treat Her Right" advertisement is Kiwi actor Miriama McDowell.

'I feel like I'm playing every woman' - Kiwi star part of powerful ad campaign for equal pay

Miriama McDowell feels like crying every time she shoots scenes of her playing underpaid women.

Teachers 'aren't nutritionists' - kindy's note scolding parent over chocolate slice in lunchbox is overkill

The note also raised the ire of TVNZ newsreader Daniel Faitaua.

In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.


 
