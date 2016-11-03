Trump's pick for energy secretary steps down from involvement in Standing Rock pipeline

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's choice for energy secretary, says he has stepped down from the boards of two energy companies that are developing the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline project.

Perry said in a letter to ethics officials that he stepped down on December 31 from the boards of directors of Energy Transfer Partners LP and Sunoco Logistics Partners LP.

The companies are developing the proposed 1900km crude oil pipeline that has stoked mass protests in North Dakota.

Perry said he still owns stock in the companies but will divest the stock within three months of his confirmation.