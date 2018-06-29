 

Trump's own tariffs make it harder to rebuild infrastructure

President Donald Trump wants to rebuild the nation's transportation infrastructure and to strengthen the U.S. steel industry through tariffs on imports.

But the second goal could make it more costly to accomplish the first. That's because the president's own tariffs on imported steel have created uncertainty for big transportation projects.

Steel is essential to building bridges, roads and rails. The tariffs make foreign steel more expensive and allow American steel producers to raise prices without being undercut by international competitors.

Some contractors and state officials are now concerned that rising steel prices could reduce or delay infrastructure proposals that are still in the planning stages. A ripple effect could also drive up costs for companies that make road-building equipment.

