TODAY |

Trump's next tweet could get a warning label

Associated Press
More From
World
Internet

 President Donald Trump's next tweet might come with a warning label.

Starting today, tweets that Twitter deems to involve matters of public interest, but which violate the service's rules, will be obscured by a warning explaining the violation and Twitter's reasons for publishing it anyway. Users will have to tap through the warning to see the underlying message.

Twitter said the new policy applies to all government officials, candidates, and similar public figures with more than 100,000 followers.

The new stance could fuel additional Trumpian ire toward social media. The president routinely complains, without evidence, that social media sites are biased against him and other conservatives.

Twitter's rules prohibit threatening violence against a person or group, engaging in "targeted harassment of someone," or inciting others to do so, such as wishing a person is harmed. It prohibits hate speech against a group based on race, ethnicity, gender or other categories, and disallows the threatening or promoting of terrorism.

The company has long exempted public figures from many of its usual rules, contending that publishing controversial tweets from politicians encourages discussion and helps hold leaders accountable .

But there have been longstanding calls to remove Trump from the service for what activists and others have said is abusive and threatening behavior. This week, for example, the president posted that an attack by Iran "will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration."

Trump has used Twitter to attack his enemies, issuing many tweets that may violate these policies, including calling a former staffer a "lowlife" and "dog," tweeting a video of himself beating up a man with a CNN logo replacing his head, and retweeting seemingly faked, inflammatory anti-Muslim videos.

Twitter's new policy doesn't apply to past tweets.

Twitter said it is still possible for a government official or other figure to tweet something so egregious that it warrants removal. A direct threat of violence against an individual, for instance, would qualify.

The company said warning-label decisions will be made by a group that includes members of its trust and safety, legal and public policy teams, as well as employees in the regions where particular tweets originate.

When a tweet gets such a notice placed on it, Twitter said it will not appear in the site's "safe search" mode, notifications tab, the explore section and other places Twitter promotes or highlights tweets.

President Donald Trump's Twitter feed is photographed on an Apple iPad in New York, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Trumpâs next tweet might come with a warning label. Starting Thursday tweets that Twitter deems in the public interest, but which violate the serviceâs rules, will be obscured by a warning explaining the violation. Users will have to tap through the warning to see the underlying message. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
President Donald Trump's Twitter feed is photographed on an Apple iPad in New York Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Internet
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:05
Paula Bennett and the Breakfast crew struggled to contain themselves at the NZ First MP’s odd remark.
Shane Jones leaves Paula Bennett, Breakfast crew baffled after saying Judith Collins is 'lurking in the corner'
2
A months-old video of Megan Rapinoe has emerged, and the US President isn’t happy.
'We're not going to the f****** White House' - US football star ignites war of words with Donald Trump
3
Weighing just under 8kg, this pup is a scientific breakthrough.
Newborn great white shark found on Ninety Mile Beach a rare find for scientists
4
Marius van der Pol was unveiled in the 10-man grinding crew despite having no sailing experience.
Ex-NZ Army soldier completes remarkable transition to become grinder with Team NZ
5
Tua said former foe Cameron visited him during his eight days of getting his traditional Samoan tattoo.
'It's the only world title that matters' - David Tua on receiving Samoan tatau, friendship with Shane Cameron
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:32
In a rare interview with the BBC, the spiritual leader also shared some controversial views on women.

Dalai Lama declares Donald Trump 'lacks moral principle'
FILE - This Dec. 7, 2015, file photo shows the second Boeing 737 MAX airplane being built on the assembly line in Renton, Wash. A new computer problem has been found in the troubled Boeing 737 Max that will further delay the plane's return to flying after two deadly crashes, according to two people familiar with the matter. The latest flaw in the plane's computer system was discovered by Federal Aviation Administration pilots who were testing an update to critical software in a flight simulator in the fourth week of June 2019 at a Boeing facility near Seattle, the people said. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because the development has not been made public. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

New software glitch found in Boeing's troubled 737 Max jet
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg says Facebook 'evaluating' deepfake video policy
04:56

Pacific Update: Police investigate brutal death of surfing Hawaiian pig, and what happened to PNG's 40 Maseratis