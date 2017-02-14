Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigns amid Russia controversy

US National security adviser Michael Flynn has resigned after reports he misled Donald Trump administration officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the US.

Flynn's departure less than one month into the Trump administration marks an extraordinarily early shakeup in the president's senior team of advisers.

Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House Source: Associated Press

Flynn was a loyal Trump supporter throughout the campaign, but his ties to Russia caused concern among other senior aides.

Flynn initially told Trump advisers that he did not discuss sanctions with the Russian envoy during the transition. Vice President Mike Pence, apparently relying on information from Flynn, publicly vouched for the national security adviser.