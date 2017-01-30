 

Trump's Muslim ban sparks UK visit delay

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party says the planned state visit by US President Donald Trump should be postponed until he lifts his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington.

Jeremy Corbyn questioned the invitation for Trump to visit Britain later this year extended by British Prime Minister Theresa May during her visit to Washington last week.

He says he is "not happy" with Trump visiting "until that ban is lifted."

Referring to "awful attacks on Muslims," ''awful misogynist language" and the "absurd idea" of building a wall along the Mexican border, Corbyn says Britain should make it clear to the Trump administration "that we are extremely upset about it, and I think it would be totally wrong for him to be coming here while that situation is going on."

