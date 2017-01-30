Trump's Muslim ban sparks UK visit delay

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party says the planned state visit by US President Donald Trump should be postponed until he lifts his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. Source: 1 NEWS

Jeremy Corbyn questioned the invitation for Trump to visit Britain later this year extended by British Prime Minister Theresa May during her visit to Washington last week.

He says he is "not happy" with Trump visiting "until that ban is lifted."