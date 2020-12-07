Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he's recovering rapidly after Covid-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani says that he's making a rapid recovery after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and expects to be released from the hospital as early as tomorrow.

Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal attorney. Source: 1 NEWS

Giuliani, calling into own radio show on WABC in New York, said he decided to go to the hospital after being urged by the president's physician.

The 76-year-old former mayor of New York was admitted into Georgetown University Medical Center in Washington on Monday.

He says he has been treated with dexamethasone and remdesivir - some of the same drug treatments that Trump received when he was hospitalised with the virus in early October.

Giuliani said the experience hadn't changed his view that some Democratic-elected officials have gone too far by imposing restrictions to try to stem the spread of the virus.

"This is a curable disease at this point," said Giuliani, who added that virus-related restrictions are "destroying American business".

Giuliani has travelled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss to Joe Biden.