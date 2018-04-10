Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen received secret $600,000 to fix talks with Ukraine's leader

Source:
It's been revealed President Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, received a secret payment of almost $600,000 to fix talks between the US President and his Ukrainian counterpart.
Donald Trump and long-time lawyer Michael Cohen.
Source: Associated Press/1 NEWS composite
Ukraine's leader, Petro Poroshenko, met Trump at the White House last year.
The country then dropped it's corruption investigation into Trump's former campaign manager following the meeting.
All parties have denied the allegations.
