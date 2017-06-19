 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Trump's lawyer contradicts assertions that US President is under investigation

share

Source:

US ABC

It came after Mr Trump tweeted he was being investigated for firing former FBI Director James Comey.
Source: US ABC

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:11
1
Emergency services are on the scene on Seven Sister Road in London after a van struck and injured pedestrians.

At least three people thought to be seriously injured after van strikes pedestrians in London

00:40
2
Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.

Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces - 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

00:30
3
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

00:35
4
The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America’s Cup this morning.

Watch: Ice man Peter Burling turns the mind games back on Jimmy Spithill, 'We've got a lot to improve on'

00:29
5
Public have rushed to the aid of a man struck by a car at a busy Manukau intersection in South Auckland.

Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:30
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

00:23
Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America’s Cup advantage.

Watch: 'No idea is out of the question' – Oracle's Jimmy Spithill admits considering stealing ideas from winning Team NZ

Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America’s Cup advantage.

00:30
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Recap: Jimmy Spithill tries to get inside Team NZ's head - 'when you have five days, man, that's a lot of time to make changes'

Re-live all the action from a pulsating day of America's Cup finals action.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ