Trump's interpretation of executive privilege around Russia probe rankling Democrats, Republicans

Associated Press

President Donald Trump's White House is relying on a sweeping interpretation of executive privilege that is rankling members of Congress on both sides of the aisle.

The former White House chief strategist is facing subpoenas from Congress and Robert Mueller.
The contention espoused by top White House officials? Pretty much everything is off limits until the president says it's not.

The argument was laid bare this week during former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's closed-door interview with the House Intelligence Committee as part of its Russia probe.

A stack of reserved "Fire and Fury" books by writer Michael Wolff sit on a shelf in a bookstore in Richmond, Va., Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The new book on President Donald Trump is drawn from what he said was regular access to the West Wing and more than 200 interviews, including some three hours with Trump himself. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A stack of reserved "Fire and Fury" books by writer Michael Wolff sit on a shelf in a bookstore.

As lawmakers probed Bannon's time working for Trump, his attorney got on the phone with the White House counsel's office, relaying questions and asking what Bannon could tell Congress.

The answer was a broad one. Bannon couldn't discuss anything to do with his work on the presidential transition or later in the White House itself.

