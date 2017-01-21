Trump's inauguration: More than 200 arrested during protests against President Donald Trump

Donald Trump has officially become the 45th US president this morning.

Stick with us for the most up-to-date information as the celebrations and protests unfold.

12.45 pm

Videos have emerged of District Columbia police pepper-spraying a group of protesters, including an elderly woman and a man on crutches, as well as those trying to help them move out of the way.

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump today. Source: Associated Press

The video shows a woman screaming "my child" as she runs with her crying son in her arms. Others are hunched over or coughing as plumes of pink spray waft over hundreds of people in the street. Toward the end of the video, protesters appear to be breaking up cement blocks and some people are seen throwing objects toward police.

12.30 pm

The District of Columbia police chief says 217 people have been arrested and charged with rioting and six officers suffered minor injuries during demonstrations against President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, protesters in downtown Washington linked arms, facing off from the police line and chanting, "No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA."

Metropolitan police have deployed streams of pepper spray against demonstrators marching along the streets of the nation's capital - a disgruntled parallel to the ongoing inaugural parade.

11.30 am

Michelle Obama's less than impressed reaction to a gift from incoming First Lady Melania Trump is quickly taking the internet by storm.

Earlier this morning when Donald Trump met his predecessor for the last time at the White House for the traditional coffee and tea, it was Mrs Obama who took the spotlight.

The awkwardness of the interaction has certainly not gone unnoticed.

11.20 am

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump twice got out of their vehicles to walk and wave to the crowd during their escorted trip from the Capitol to the White House.

They first walked for about a block before reaching the Trump International Hotel, where the crowds on both sides of the street were at their loudest. As the Trumps neared the hotel, agents urged the couple to get back into their sedan.

A large crowd of protesters had gathered on the opposite side of the street, while supporters and employees of the hotel cheered on the hotel side of the street.

Later, the Trumps exited their sedan with their children and grandchildren in tow. An announcer roared, "Welcome home, Mr President."

10.55 am

Mr Trump has now arrived at the White House with Melania and Barron at his side.

Supporters of the new US president have shared their disappointment with the parade as Mr Trump spent longer than expected inside the limo, Washington Post reports.

10.30 am

A limo has been set on fire outside Franklin Square in downtown Washington, just a few blocks away from the inaugural parade.

It is unclear who set the fire.

Protesters chanting and holding signs along Pennsylvania Avenue kept Mr Trump inside his car longer than planned, Washington Post report.

10.20 am

Donald and Melania Trump got out of the "Beast" limo and began walking in the parade.

They were greeted by loud cheers from supporters.

10.15 am

Actor Shia LaBeouf led a group of teenagers with the chant: "He will not divide us."

Looking into a camera placed on a wall outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York, a diverse group of teenagers - some wearing backpacks - chanted the words on the day Donald Trump was named president in Washington, D.C.

Actor Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, was also in the crowd and recited the five-word chant. At one point a man held a sign that read: "Abort Trump."

The camera has been in place since early this morning.

10.10 am

Police officers on motorcycles are following closely behind as the parade participants began the slow trek down Constitution Avenue.

Hundreds of police officers have lined both sides of the street. Service members are also standing at attention on both sides.

There were only a few onlookers along the first couple of blocks but the crowds appeared to grow as the parade approaches the National Mall.

9.45 am

The US President gave brief remarks at his inaugural lunch at the Capitol before the beginning of the parade, saying he was honoured that Hillary Clinton came to the event.

The bipartisan crowd of lawmakers and other dignitaries gave Ms Clinton a standing ovation after Mr Trump asked her to rise.

Mr Trump ended by saying he has "a lot of respect for those two people."

He is now inside a black SUV limousine as the inaugural parade crawls to a start.

9.30 am

Far fewer people were at President Donald Trump's inauguration than President Barack Obama's first swearing-in eight years ago.

Photos of the National Mall from Mr Obama's inauguration in January 2009 show a teeming crowd stretching from the West Front of the Capitol all the way to the Washington Monument.

Photos taken from the same position today show large swaths of empty space on the Mall.

9.20 am

Washington Post are reporting on of its video journalists was wrestled to the ground while recording footage of the protests.

Washing DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says the damage that has occurred during protests is "unacceptable and unwelcome in DC".

9.10 am

President Trump's first tweet from the POTUS account.

8.45 am

District of Columbia police are using tear gas canisters in a confrontation with protesters in downtown Washington.

Police deploy smoke and pepper grenades during clashes with protesters in northwest Washington this morning. Source: Associated Press

Some people are being treated for exposure to tear gas and some are vomiting.

Police are in riot gear , including helmets and body shields and are blocking both sides of the street after some protesters were threw bricks at police.

Several motorists are getting caught in the confrontation in downtown Washington at the edge of the no-vehicle zone.

8.38 am

Baron Trump who was spotted snoozing when his father won the Presidential election in November, was wide awake today.

He has again started a social media frenzy after he was spotted playing peek-a-boo with his nephew behind Mr Trump who was signing orders.

8.25 am

Former Texas governor, Rick Perry, who's in line to be energy secretary, was seen chewing gum and blowing bubbles as a rabbi spoke during Mr Trump's inauguration.

The scene has drawn a lot of attention on social media, many questioning his boredom during the event.

8.10 am

Well over 1000 protesters are in the streets of downtown Washington protesting the new president.

Violent protests erupted in downtown Washington this morning, just a mile or so from the spot where Donald Trump gave his inaugural address.

Police moved in large groups to disperse mobs of demonstrators as tear gas lingered in the air and the pavement was speckled with broken glass.

Some in the crows are throwing cups, water bottles and objects - including chunks of concrete. Some protesters have rolled large steel trash cans at police.

7.50 am

President Donald Trump arrived at the inaugural luncheon in - he immediately walked to Hillary Clinton's table and shook the hand of the defeated Democratic nominee.

Newly sworn in President Donald Trump with his wife first lady Melania Trump, shakes hands with Hillary Clinton, as they arrive for the inaugural luncheon at the Statuary Hall in the Capitol. Source: Associated Press

Swearing in Ceremony

Pledging to empower America's "forgotten men and women," Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States this morning, taking command of a deeply divided nation and ushering in an unpredictable era in Washington.

His victory gives Republicans control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Looking out over the crowd sprawled across the National Mall, Mr Trump painted a bleak picture of the nation he now leads, lamenting "American carnage," shuttered factories and depleted US leadership.

President Barack Obama, the man he replaced, sat behind him stoically.

Mr Trump's first words as commander in chief were an unapologetic reprisal of the economic populism and nationalism that fueled his improbable campaign.

He vowed to stir "new national pride," bring jobs back to the United States, and "eradicate completely" Islamic terrorism.

"From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it's going to be only, 'America First," Mr Trump said in a 16-minute address.

In a remarkable scene, Mr Trump ripped into Washington's longtime leaders as he stood among them at the US Capitol.

For too long, he said, "a small group in our nation's Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost."

For Republicans eager to be back in the White House, there was little mention of the party's bedrock principles: small government, social conservativism and robust American leadership around the world.

Mr Trump, who is taking office as one of the most unpopular incoming presidents in modern history, made only oblique references to those who may be infuriated and fearful of his presidency.

"To all Americans in every city near and far, small and large from mountain to mountain, from ocean to ocean, hear these words: You will never be ignored again," he said.

Mr Trump was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts, reciting the 35-word oath with his hand placed upon two Bibles, one used by his family and another during President Abraham Lincoln's inauguration.

Mr Trump and wife, Melania, bid Mr Obama and outgoing first lady Michelle Obama farewell as they departed the Capitol grounds in a government helicopter.

Mr Trump and Obama's political paths have been linked in remarkable ways.

Before running for the White House, the billionaire businessman led efforts to promote falsehoods about the 44th president's citizenship and claim on the office.

And Mr Trump's swearing-in was shadowed by questions about his ties to Russia, which US intelligence agencies have determined worked to tip the 2016 election in his favor.

Mr Trump's inauguration drew crowds to the nation's capital to witness the history, though the crowds appeared smaller than past celebrations.

Demonstrations unfolded at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police in riot gear helped ticket-holders get through to the ceremony.

Protesters burn signs outside the National Press Building ahead of the presidential inauguration overnight. Source: Associated Press

More than 60 House Democrats refused to attend his swearing in ceremony in the shadow of the Capitol dome.

One Democrat who did sit among the dignitaries was Hillary Clinton, Mr Trump's vanquished campaign rival who was widely expected by both parties to be the one taking the oath of office.

At 70, Mr Trump is the oldest person to be sworn in as president, marking a generational step backward after two terms for Mr Obama, one of the youngest presidents to serve as commander in chief.