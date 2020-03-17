Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion

In a massive federal effort, President Donald Trump

asked Congress to speed emergency checks to Americans, enlisted the military

for MASH-like hospitals and implored ordinary people — particularly socially

active millennials — to do their part by staying home to stop the spread of the

coronavirus.

Source: 1 NEWS

His proposed economic package alone could approach

$1 trillion, a rescue initiative not seen since the Great Recession.

Trump wants checks sent to the public within two

weeks and is urging Congress to pass the eye-popping stimulus package in a

matter of days.

As analysts warn the country is surely entering a

recession, the government is grappling with an enormous political undertaking

with echoes of the 2008 financial crisis.

At the Capitol on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader

Mitch McConnell vowed the Senate would not adjourn until the work was done.

"Obviously, we need to act," McConnell

said. "We're not leaving town until we have constructed and passed another

bill."

But first, McConnell said, the Senate will vote on

a House-passed package of sick pay, emergency food and free testing, putting it

back on track for Trump's signature — despite Republican objections. "Gag,

and vote for it anyway," he advised colleagues.

It was a signal of what the GOP leader called the

"herculean" task ahead.

Overnight, the White House sent lawmakers a $46

billion emergency funding request to boost medical care for military service

members and veterans, fund production of vaccines and medicines, build 13

quarantine centres at the southern border for migrants, make federal buildings

safer, and reimburse Amtrak for $500 million in anticipated revenue losses,

among other purposes.

The Trump request also reverses cuts to the Centres

for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health that Trump proposed in

his February budget for next year and would create a $3 billion fund for

unanticipated needs.

Senators gathered at an otherwise shut-down Capitol

as Americans across the country were implored to heed advice and avoid crowds.

Young adults, in particular, are being urged to

quit going out because even seemingly healthy people can be spreading the virus

that causes the COVID-19 illness.

Even so, presidential primary elections unfolded in

Florida, Illinois and Arizona. Ohio's was called off hours before the polls

were set to open.

After a savage drop at the start of the week, the

stock market rose as Trump and aides sketched out elements of the economic

rescue package at a briefing. Economists doubted that would be enough to stop millions

of jobs losses, even if in the short term.

Bigger than the $700 billion 2008 bank bailout or

the nearly $800 billion 2009 recovery act, the White House proposal aims to

provide a massive tax cut for wage-earners, $50 billion for the airline industry

and $250 billion for small businesses. Two people familiar with the package

described it to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they

weren't authorised to speak publicly.

The amount that would be sent out in checks

Americans is not yet disclosed. The White House said it liked GOP Sen. Mitt

Romney's idea for $1,000 checks, though not necessarily at that sum and not for

wealthier people.

"This is a very unique situation," said

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, exiting a private briefing of Senate

Republicans. "We've put a proposal on that table that would attract a

trillion dollars into the economy."

One GOP leader, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota,

told reporters afterward it "could be" up to $1 trillion.

Senate Democrats produced their own $750 billion

proposal, which includes $400 billion to shore up hospitals and other emergency

operations in response to the global pandemic and $350 billion to bolster the

safety net with unemployment checks and other aid to Americans.

"The aid has to be workers first," said

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, not what happened in 2008, when the big

banks took precedence.

Schumer also said it's time to call out the

National Guard to provide security as communities reel from the crisis.

The slow-moving Congress is being asked to approve

the far-reaching economic rescue as it tries to rise to the occasion of these

fast times.

A roster of America's big and small industries —

airlines, hotels, retailers and even casinos — lined up for hoped-for aid.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only

mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older

adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe

illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new

virus. According to the World Health Organisation, people with mild illness

recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three

to six weeks to recover.

Still, health officials are urging Americans to

stay home to prevent an onslaught of cases that could overwhelm hospitals as

happened in Italy, among the countries hardest hit.

As Congress considered aid, the Pentagon on Tuesday

said it would provide 5 million respirator masks and 2,000 specialised

ventilators to federal health authorities. And Medicare was immediately

expanding coverage for telemedicine nationwide to help seniors with health

problems stay home to avoid infection.

More than two dozen Senate Democrats urged Trump to

invoke the Korean War-era Defence Production Act to increase production of

masks, ventilators and respirators, as well as expand hospital capacity to

combat the coronavirus. Federal officials said the administration is working

with the Army Corps of Engineers to see about erecting temporary hospitals, as

is done in the military, to handle an expected surge of cases.

Schumer compared the government response needed to

a wartime mobilisation.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who marshalled the

earlier package through a bipartisan vote last week, fielded a call from

Mnuchin on Tuesday morning and another from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome

Powell in the afternoon, encouraged by the Fed chairman's perspective that

Congress could think big with interest rates at nearly zero.

In the call with Mnuchin, she and Rep. Peter

DeFazio, D-Ore., chairman of the House Transportation committee, "emphasised

that protecting workers' pay checks and benefits was their top priority, and

that immediate action was needed," said Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill on

Twitter.

The debate is sure to revive the sharp divisions

over the costly bank bailout and economic recovery of the Obama and Bush eras.

Much about the proposed checks is not known, such

as whether the amount would vary by the income of the recipient or whether

everyone would get the same sum. Mnuchin said "it's clear we don't need to

send people who make $1 million a year checks, OK?"

Economists from both parties endorsed mailing

checks of at least $1,000 to all American households as the quickest way to

offset the sharp slowdown in economic activity.

"We need to pay people to stay at home,"

said Heidi Shierholz, a senior policy analyst at the Economic Policy Institute,

a liberal think-tank. The group predicted that without a huge stimulus package,

the U.S. economy could lose three million jobs by this summer.

Still, some GOP senators were skeptical about the

massive aid on the table. "I'm going to be very leery of doing something

like in 2008," said Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun.

"Right now, the plan around here is basically

to just to start shovelling money out of a helicopter," said Sen. Ben

Sasse, R-Neb. "This is a bad idea. … We don't need a policy where

Washington, D.C., handpicks winners and losers."

Despite federal guidelines against so many people gathering,

senators had no choice but to convene. Legislating cannot be done from home.

But late Tuesday, another lawmaker, Sen. Cory

Gardner, R-Colo., announced he would self-quarantine after contact with a

constituent who later tested positive for coronavirus.