Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion

In a massive federal effort, President Donald Trump
asked Congress to speed emergency checks to Americans, enlisted the military
for MASH-like hospitals and implored ordinary people — particularly socially
active millennials — to do their part by staying home to stop the spread of the
coronavirus.
His proposed economic package alone could approach
$1 trillion, a rescue initiative not seen since the Great Recession.
Trump wants checks sent to the public within two
weeks and is urging Congress to pass the eye-popping stimulus package in a
matter of days.
As analysts warn the country is surely entering a
recession, the government is grappling with an enormous political undertaking
with echoes of the 2008 financial crisis.
At the Capitol on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell vowed the Senate would not adjourn until the work was done.
"Obviously, we need to act," McConnell
said. "We're not leaving town until we have constructed and passed another
bill."
But first, McConnell said, the Senate will vote on
a House-passed package of sick pay, emergency food and free testing, putting it
back on track for Trump's signature — despite Republican objections. "Gag,
and vote for it anyway," he advised colleagues.
It was a signal of what the GOP leader called the
"herculean" task ahead.
Overnight, the White House sent lawmakers a $46
billion emergency funding request to boost medical care for military service
members and veterans, fund production of vaccines and medicines, build 13
quarantine centres at the southern border for migrants, make federal buildings
safer, and reimburse Amtrak for $500 million in anticipated revenue losses,
among other purposes.
The Trump request also reverses cuts to the Centres
for Disease Control and National Institutes of Health that Trump proposed in
his February budget for next year and would create a $3 billion fund for
unanticipated needs.
Senators gathered at an otherwise shut-down Capitol
as Americans across the country were implored to heed advice and avoid crowds.
Young adults, in particular, are being urged to
quit going out because even seemingly healthy people can be spreading the virus
that causes the COVID-19 illness.
Even so, presidential primary elections unfolded in
Florida, Illinois and Arizona. Ohio's was called off hours before the polls
were set to open.
After a savage drop at the start of the week, the
stock market rose as Trump and aides sketched out elements of the economic
rescue package at a briefing. Economists doubted that would be enough to stop millions
of jobs losses, even if in the short term.
Bigger than the $700 billion 2008 bank bailout or
the nearly $800 billion 2009 recovery act, the White House proposal aims to
provide a massive tax cut for wage-earners, $50 billion for the airline industry
and $250 billion for small businesses. Two people familiar with the package
described it to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they
weren't authorised to speak publicly.
The amount that would be sent out in checks
Americans is not yet disclosed. The White House said it liked GOP Sen. Mitt
Romney's idea for $1,000 checks, though not necessarily at that sum and not for
wealthier people.
"This is a very unique situation," said
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, exiting a private briefing of Senate
Republicans. "We've put a proposal on that table that would attract a
trillion dollars into the economy."
One GOP leader, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota,
told reporters afterward it "could be" up to $1 trillion.
Senate Democrats produced their own $750 billion
proposal, which includes $400 billion to shore up hospitals and other emergency
operations in response to the global pandemic and $350 billion to bolster the
safety net with unemployment checks and other aid to Americans.
"The aid has to be workers first," said
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, not what happened in 2008, when the big
banks took precedence.
Schumer also said it's time to call out the
National Guard to provide security as communities reel from the crisis.
The slow-moving Congress is being asked to approve
the far-reaching economic rescue as it tries to rise to the occasion of these
fast times.
A roster of America's big and small industries —
airlines, hotels, retailers and even casinos — lined up for hoped-for aid.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only
mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older
adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe
illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new
virus. According to the World Health Organisation, people with mild illness
recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three
to six weeks to recover.
Still, health officials are urging Americans to
stay home to prevent an onslaught of cases that could overwhelm hospitals as
happened in Italy, among the countries hardest hit.
As Congress considered aid, the Pentagon on Tuesday
said it would provide 5 million respirator masks and 2,000 specialised
ventilators to federal health authorities. And Medicare was immediately
expanding coverage for telemedicine nationwide to help seniors with health
problems stay home to avoid infection.
More than two dozen Senate Democrats urged Trump to
invoke the Korean War-era Defence Production Act to increase production of
masks, ventilators and respirators, as well as expand hospital capacity to
combat the coronavirus. Federal officials said the administration is working
with the Army Corps of Engineers to see about erecting temporary hospitals, as
is done in the military, to handle an expected surge of cases.
Schumer compared the government response needed to
a wartime mobilisation.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who marshalled the
earlier package through a bipartisan vote last week, fielded a call from
Mnuchin on Tuesday morning and another from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome
Powell in the afternoon, encouraged by the Fed chairman's perspective that
Congress could think big with interest rates at nearly zero.
In the call with Mnuchin, she and Rep. Peter
DeFazio, D-Ore., chairman of the House Transportation committee, "emphasised
that protecting workers' pay checks and benefits was their top priority, and
that immediate action was needed," said Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill on
Twitter.
The debate is sure to revive the sharp divisions
over the costly bank bailout and economic recovery of the Obama and Bush eras.
Much about the proposed checks is not known, such
as whether the amount would vary by the income of the recipient or whether
everyone would get the same sum. Mnuchin said "it's clear we don't need to
send people who make $1 million a year checks, OK?"
Economists from both parties endorsed mailing
checks of at least $1,000 to all American households as the quickest way to
offset the sharp slowdown in economic activity.
"We need to pay people to stay at home,"
said Heidi Shierholz, a senior policy analyst at the Economic Policy Institute,
a liberal think-tank. The group predicted that without a huge stimulus package,
the U.S. economy could lose three million jobs by this summer.
Still, some GOP senators were skeptical about the
massive aid on the table. "I'm going to be very leery of doing something
like in 2008," said Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun.
"Right now, the plan around here is basically
to just to start shovelling money out of a helicopter," said Sen. Ben
Sasse, R-Neb. "This is a bad idea. … We don't need a policy where
Washington, D.C., handpicks winners and losers."
Despite federal guidelines against so many people gathering,
senators had no choice but to convene. Legislating cannot be done from home.
But late Tuesday, another lawmaker, Sen. Cory
Gardner, R-Colo., announced he would self-quarantine after contact with a
constituent who later tested positive for coronavirus.