Trump warns Iran to 'be careful with the threats' over uranium enrichment

Associated Press
US President Donald Trump reacted on Twitter today to Iran's threat that it will increase its enrichment of uranium to "any amount that we want" beginning this weekend.

Trump tweeted his reply, saying "Iran has just issued a New Warning. Rouhani says that they will Enrich Uranium to "any amount we want" if there is no new Nuclear Deal. Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!"

President Hassan Rouhani's threat, combined with Iran surpassing the stockpile limits of the 2015 atomic accord, could narrow the estimated one-year window it would need to produce enough material for a nuclear weapon, something Iran denies it wants but the deal sought to prevent.

But as tensions rise a year after President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the deal, it looks unlikely that Europe can offer Iran a way to sell its oil on the global market despite US sanctions.

All this comes as the US has rushed an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and F-22 fighters to the region and Iran recently shot down a US military surveillance drone.

Today, Iran also marked the anniversary of the US Navy shooting down an Iranian passenger jet in 1988, a mistake that killed 290 people and shows the danger of miscalculation in the current crisis.

President Donald Trump. Source: Associated Press
