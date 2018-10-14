 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist's murder

BBC
Topics
World
Politics

Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Source: BBC
Topics
World
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Truckies at RNB Transport wanted to show their outrage at fuel price and road user charge increases.
Around 40 trucks rumble down Auckland motorway in fuel price protest
2
The Opposition leader launched an inquiry into the leak of his expenses earlier this year.
MP Jami-Lee Ross says 'I'm expendable' as Simon Bridges names him as leaker
3
The 51-man squad is missing some familiar names.
All Blacks take serious injury blow in loose forwards, Jack Goodhue to miss part of Northern Tour because of glandular fever
4
The scooters are being launched in Auckland and Christchurch, and can be found using a smartphone app.
Lime e-scooter test ride: Do they live up to the hype?
5
A promo for Wilder’s upcoming fight with Tyson Fury went badly wrong for the person in the suit.
Watch as boxing champion Deontay Wilder breaks jaw of mascot in promo stunt gone wrong
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank treat guests to pizza, tequila at wedding reception
00:24
A report from the US found at least 1000 children were abused by 300 Priests over the past 70 years.

Pope Francis defrocks pair of Chilean bishops accused of sexually abusing minors

Worrying rise in Ebola cases after efforts to contain Congo outbreak become violent

Wild weather in Antarctica delays annual journey

Giant python disrupts meeting at south China bank after crashing through ceiling

Associated Press
Topics
World
Animals
Asia

Staff at a bank in south China's Nanning City got the fright of their lives yesterday when a giant python suddenly crashed through the ceiling to interrupt their morning meeting.

The 1.5-metre-long intruder made an unexpected entrance to the bank in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region shortly before 8.15 on Friday (local time), with surveillance video footage showing the snake dramatically falling down on a group of bank clerks who had gathered for a meeting.

The terrified staff members quickly dispersed in horror as the snake slithered its away around the room before nestling itself behind a sofa, clearly showing little interest in opening a new account.

Local forest public security officers and workers from the local wildlife protection station were soon called in to make a withdrawal, utilising professional tools to carefully capture the rogue reptile.

Fortunately, no-one was hurt during the sensational incident, and the bank soon returned to business as usual.

Animal protectors said it's possible the python may have been reared by someone nearby, and believe it was hunting for food when it fell into the bank's interior. Remarkably, it is the second time this Nanning branch has been visited by a snake in the last year.

The animal is currently being kept at the city's wildlife protection centre.

The 1.5-metre long snake fell as staff members were holding a meeting in Nanning City. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Animals
Asia
TODAY'S
TOP STORIES
00:47
The Opposition leader launched an inquiry into the leak of his expenses earlier this year.
MP Jami-Lee Ross says 'I'm expendable' as Simon Bridges names him as leaker
Two dead in two-vehicle crash on SH1 near Ashburton
Close up shot of pencils in classroom
Australia set to remove schools' ability to discriminate against children based on sexuality
The 51-man squad is missing some familiar names.
All Blacks take serious injury blow in loose forwards, Jack Goodhue to miss part of Northern Tour because of glandular fever
The scooters are being launched in Auckland and Christchurch, and can be found using a smartphone app.
Lime e-scooter test ride: Do they live up to the hype?

At least 27 people dead after torrential rains trigger flash floods, landslides in Indonesia

Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
Natural Disasters

Torrential rains triggered flash floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, killing at least 27 people, including a dozen children at a school, officials said today.

A flash flood with mud and debris from landslides struck Mandailing Natal district in North Sumatra province and smashed an Islamic school in Muara Saladi village, where 29 children were swept away yesterday afternoon, said local police chief Irsan Sinuhaji.

He said rescuers retrieved the bodies of 11 children from mud and rubble hours later.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency's spokesman, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, said rescuers and villagers managed to rescue 17 other children and several teachers yesterday and pulled out the body of a child today near Aek Saladi river, close to the school.

A video obtained by The Associated Press showed relatives crying besides their loved ones at a health clinic where the bodies of the children were lying, covered with blankets.

Nugroho said two bodies were found early today from a car washed away by floods in Mandailing Natal, where 17 houses collapsed and 12 were swept away. Hundreds of other homes were flooded up to 2 metres high, while landslides occurred in eight areas of the region.

Four villagers were killed after landslides hit 29 houses and flooded about 100 buildings in neighbouring Sibolga district, Nugroho said.

He said flash floods also smashed several villages in West Sumatra province's Tanah Datar district, killing five people, including two children, and leaving another missing. Landslides and flooding in the neighbouring districts of Padang Pariaman and West Pasaman killed four villagers after 500 houses flooded and three bridges collapsed.

Both North and West Sumatra provinces declared a weeklong emergency relief period as hundreds of terrified survivors fled their hillside homes to safer ground, fearing more of the mountainside would collapse under continuing rain, Nugroho said, adding that dozens of injured people were rushed to nearby hospitals and clinics.

A woman weeps during a prayer for the victims of the September 28 earthquake and tsunami on Talise Beach in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Source: Associated Press

Seasonal downpours cause frequent landslides and floods each year in Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

Rescuers search for victims following a flash flood in Mandailing Natal district, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Asia
Natural Disasters
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:38
The pair have very differing views on how to tackle New Zealand’s drug problem.
Chloe Swarbrick debates cannabis legalisation with Family First's Bob McCoskrie - 'Putting out the welcome mat for big marijuana'
Jamal Khashoggi disappeared 11 days after entering Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
US President Donald Trump vows to inflict 'severe punishment' on Saudi Arabia if found responsible for journalist’s murder
The 1.5-metre long snake fell as staff members were holding a meeting in Nanning City.
Giant python disrupts meeting at south China bank after crashing through ceiling
How the artist triggered the shredder is still a mystery, however.
Banksy’s famous shredded artwork goes back on display
Phoenix Horo from Rahotu School was nominated by his teachers.
Good Sorts: Meet the Good Sort who failed to finish cross country...twice

Banksy’s famous shredded artwork goes back on display

Associated Press
Topics
World
UK and Europe

The winning bidder for a Banksy painting that self-destructed during an auction last week has decided to go through with the purchase, auctioneer Sotheby's said.

The auction house said a female European collector was the successful bidder, agreeing to pay 1.04 million pounds ($NZ 2 million) for "Girl With Balloon."

But just after the hammer came down, and to the shock of those in the saleroom, the bottom half of the work passed through a shredder concealed in the frame.

Sotheby's said the painting has now been retitled "Love is in the Bin" and authenticated by Banksy's Pest Control agency.

Alex Branczik, head of contemporary art for Europe at Sotheby's, says it is "the first artwork in history to have been created live during an auction."

The buyer's identity was not revealed but Sotheby's quoted her as saying: "When the hammer came down last week and the work was shredded, I was at first shocked, but gradually I began to realize that I would end up with my own piece of art history."

Banksy, who has never disclosed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world's best-known artists.

His mischievous and often satirical images include two policemen kissing, armed riot police with yellow smiley faces and a chimpanzee with a sign bearing the words "Laugh now, but one day I'll be in charge."

"Girl With Balloon," which depicts a small child reaching up toward a heart-shaped red balloon, was originally stenciled on a wall in east London and has been endlessly reproduced, becoming one of Banksy's best-known images.

How the artist triggered the shredder is still a mystery, however. Source: BBC
Topics
World
UK and Europe

Government has room for improvement to curb mental health crisis, Mental Health Foundation says

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Health

It's a good start, but there's more work to do to curb the mental health crisis, the Mental Health Foundation says.

Described as a nationwide "epidemic", the issue took centre stage during last year's election and was a major drawcard for Labour.

Prime Minister and Labour leader Jacinda Ardern said at the time, "If you're going to talk about hope, then my view is we need to do something about mental health in this country".

One year on, Ms Ardern says the Government has "moved as quickly as we can" to improve mental health.

Part of the changes include dedicated mental health support in Kaikoura and Canterbury primary and intermediate schools; a $10 million cash injection to pilot free counselling services for under 25s and extended school-based health services to decile four schools.

Mental health campaigner Mike King said the Government "deserves more praise than we are giving them".

However, some say there is still room for improvement, including on the topic of suicide prevention.

Mental Health Foundation CEO Shaun Robinson said, "Now that's definitely been kicked for touch until the inquiry comes back. It does make sense in some respects, but there are probably some things that they could have done".

An overstretched workforce is also proving problematic.

"You know, it's all very well to say, 'We want services' or 'we want to put mental health workers into schools', but are those workers there?" Mr Robinson said.

The Prime Minister recognised the "workforce issue", and said the Government has "tried to scale it up as quickly as we could".

Green MP Chloe Swarbrick has spent the past week talking to university students, where education has also been a recurring concern.

"When somebody falls over and breaks their leg, you know that you call an ambulance, but when somebody's having a mental health breakdown, we currently don't have a go-to resource," Ms Swarbrick said.

The independent inquiry into mental health and addiction - due to report back next month - will form the backbone of the Government's response to the issue. Those on the frontline are keen to see what's implemented - and how quickly.

"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a new ship," Mr King said.

"What I fear is going to happen is we're going to continue to throw patches on the old boat."

The Mental Health Foundation says there’s room for improvement in the government’s work on mental health. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Health