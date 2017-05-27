 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Trump vows to crush 'evil organisations of terror' following deadly attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump vowed today to crush "evil organisations of terror" following an attack on Coptic Christians in Egypt that killed more than two dozen people near Cairo and prompted the country's leader to appeal to Trump to lead the fight against global terrorism.

Gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians killing at least 28 and wounding 25 others.
Source: Associated Press

In a sharply worded statement, Trump condemned terrorists who were "engaged in a war against civilisation" and decried the "merciless slaughter of Christians in Egypt."

He said the attack on a bus carrying Christians, many of them children, would steel the nation's resolve to destroy terrorist organisations and expose "their depraved, twisted and thuggish ideology."

Trump, attending the G-7 meeting in Sicily, said the US would stand with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, who vowed to strike back at the training bases of Islamic State militants suspected of waging the attacks.

Egyptian fighter jets struck militant bases in eastern Libya.

El-Sissi, in his televised address, said of the US president: "I direct my appeal to President Trump: I trust you, your word and your ability to make fighting global terror your primary task."

Trump said in his statement that the US "makes clear to its friends, allies and partners that the treasured and historic Christian communities of the Middle East must be defended and protected. The bloodletting of Christians must end, and all who aid their killers must be punished."

It was the latest sign of the burgeoning friendship between Trump and el-Sissi, the former general who toppled democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi, a Muslim Brotherhood member.

It marks a change from former President Barack Obama, who often kept el-Sissi at a distance and criticised Egypt's human rights record and suspended some U.S. military aid.

Trump and el-Sissi held talks in Saudi Arabia last week ahead of the Arab-Islamic-US summit, a gathering that followed an April meeting at the White House.

Trump has made fighting terrorism a focal point of his first overseas trip as president, which ends this weekend. During a stop in Saudi Arabia, Trump and King Salman inaugurated a state-of-the-art center in Riyadh aimed at monitoring and countering extremism.

Related

Middle East

Politics

00:32
Gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Coptic Christians killing at least 28 and wounding 25 others.

Gunmen attack Christians in Egypt, killing at least 24

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:36
1
Mike Thorpe gets a first look at Stan Walker's new music video 'New Takeover'.

Watch: Sneak peek at Stan Walker's new music video - 'I want to represent ... indigenous people around the world'

2
Vincent Clayton.

Dunedin 'escapee' never left hospital

00:29
3
They weren’t biggest guys in the Blues versus Chiefs match but they were part of the largest hit of the night.

Watch: BOOM! Blues' Augustine Pulu annihilates Damian McKenzie with beastly hit in explosive high speed collision

03:27
4
Viewers respond to Toni Street's challenge for the best impression of Mike.

Doing The Hosk: The best impersonations of Seven Sharp host Mike Hosking

00:11
5
The video is said by neighbours to be suicide bomber Salman Abedi almost a year before he killed 22 people.

Watch: New footage shows Manchester suicide bomber in flowing robe putting bins out


Auckland Harbour lit up in Rainbow colours.

Auckland Harbour Bridge to light up in world first

Nearly 90,000 new LED lights will be installed, capable of lighting up the bridge with shows for special events.

Brad Pitt attends a memorial service for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

'Voice of our generation' - Celebrities gather to honour Chris Cornell at funeral

The crowd of mourners, included Brad Pitt, Pharrell Williams, Christian Bale and numerous members of rock royalty, some of whom were driven to tears.

Back to Basics: How to ditch the plastic habit

Our columnist Lydia Harvey gives us her tips on reducing the build-up of plastic in your home and ditching that plastic habit.

03:27
Viewers respond to Toni Street's challenge for the best impression of Mike.

Doing The Hosk: The best impersonations of Seven Sharp host Mike Hosking

Viewers respond to Toni Street's challenge for the best impression of Mike.

One person in hospital after being stabbed in Thames

The person was stabbed in the head early this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ