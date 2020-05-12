Trump 'very disturbed' by video showing killing of jogger Ahmaud Arbery

US President Donald Trump said he is "very disturbed" by the video showing the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

Arbery, 25, was fatally shot February 23 by men who told police they chased him because they believed he matched the appearance of a burglary suspect caught on surveillance video.

"I saw the picture of him in his tuxedo, it was so beautiful. I mean he looks like a wonderful young guy," Trump said today during a White House briefing.

Ahmaud Arbery. Source: Nine

Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, were arrested last week, more than two months later, after video of the shooting appeared online and provoked outrage. Federal prosecutors are also considering hate crimes charges, the Justice Department said; that would allow for a separate case in federal court.

Gregory McMichael, left, and his son Travis McMichael. Source: Associated Press

"You have a lot of people looking at it and hopefully an answer is going to be arrived at very quickly. But it's something that is heartbreaking," Trump said.

Arbery was hit by three shotgun blasts, according to an autopsy report released today by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. One shot grazed his right wrist, and the other two struck him in the chest.

A still from a video purports to show Ahmaud Arbery stumbling and falling to the ground after being shot as Travis McMichael stands by holding a shotgun in a neighbourhood outside Brunswick, Georgia. Source: Associated Press

Blood tests for various drugs and alcohol all came back negative.

Many have expressed frustration with the investigation, questioning whether the arrests took so long because the suspects are white and the victim black. The killing happened in a subdivision bordered by marsh just outside Brunswick, a working-class port city of about 16,000 that also serves as a gateway to beach resorts on neighbouring islands.

