Trump uses pandemic virus briefing to air self-congratulatory video

President Donald Trump today used the daily White House briefing to air a taxpayer-funded promotional video praising his own handling of the coronavirus outbreak and slamming his critics and the press.

A White House produced video plays during a briefing about the coronavirus. Source: Associated Press

In a highly unusual move at a briefing meant to inform Americans about the pandemic, the lights in the briefing room dimmed for a video running more than three minutes that was a montage of officials offering laudatory comments about the president and of Trump discussing his steps to contain the virus.

“Everything we did was right,” Trump said, complaining at length about negative press coverage. He said of the video, “I’ve think I’ve educated a lot of people as to the press.”

It amounted to a telling demonstration of the president’s growing defensiveness in the face of criticism that the administration should have acted more aggressively and sooner to combat the virus.

Trump also gave Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, a turn at the lectern to defend the president's response to the crisis.

Fauci's conciliatory remarks came one day after Trump had reacted negatively to the doctor's comments Sunday about the administration's handling of the pandemic.

Trump on Sunday retweeted a posting that included the hashtag “FireFauci.”