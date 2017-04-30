Trump: US needs September 'shutdown' to fix Senate 'mess'

President Donald Trump tweeted today that the US Government "needs a good shutdown" in September to fix a "mess" in the Senate, signalling his displeasure with a temporary spending bill that Republican congressional leaders, and Trump himself, are praising as a major accomplishment.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Source: Associated Press

On Twitter and then in a White House ceremony, Mr Trump issued contradictory statements ahead of key votes in Congress on the budget bill to keep the government running into the fall.

After advocating for a future shutdown on Twitter, he hailed the budget agreement as a boost for the military and border security.

"This is what winning looks like," Mr Trump said during a ceremony honouring the Air Force Academy football team.

He said, "Our Republican team had its own victory, under the radar," and called the bill "a clear win for the American people."

Trump's embrace of a potential government shutdown came days after he accused Senate Democrats of seeking such an outcome and obstructing majority Republicans during recent budget negotiations.

Lawmakers announced Sunday they had reached an agreement to avoid a shutdown until October 1.

A deal that does not include several provisions sought by Mr Trump, including money for a border wall.

It also came at the start of a week in which the House is considering a possible vote on a health care overhaul that would repeal and replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.