Trump urges Russia to 'join community of responsible nations' hours out from meeting with Putin

Ahead of a crucial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump stopped short today of condemning Moscow for meddling in the US presidential election — and refused to say if he would raise the issue when the leaders go behind closed doors.

Still, he told a crowd of thousands today in Poland's capital Warsaw that he is urging Russia "to cease its destabilising activities in Ukraine and elsewhere, and its support for hostile regimes, including Syria and Iran."

Trump is also calling on Russia "to join the community of responsible nations in our fight against common enemies and in defense of civilization itself."

Yet Trump sought to demonstrate that he wasn't overlooking Russian behaviour that has sparked global concern, especially from Poland and other eastern and central European nations.

Trump then flew to Hamburg, Germany, where more than 100,000 protesters were expected to flood the city to stage massive protests against the Group of 20 summit.

On the eve of the two-day meeting, German police used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse protesters in Hamburg after being attacked with bottles and stones by some marchers.

Trump's critique of Russia did not appear to extend to its actions during last year's presidential campaign.

Multiple US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia meddled in the election to benefit Trump, who has refused to embrace the finding wholeheartedly.

During a news conference before his speech praising Poland for overcoming adversity, Trump again questioned the reliability of US intelligence on the election issue and argued that Russia wasn't the only country that might be guilty of interfering.