Trump unleashes on 'crooked Hillary Clinton' for public statements made on the immigration crisis

US President Donald Trump today complained about a Justice Department internal watchdog report that backed up the FBI's decision not to charge his 2016 rival Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server as secretary of state.
Speaking at a rally in Duluth, Minnesota, Trump asked: "Have you been seeing this whole scam?"
He told the crowd of thousands at a packed hockey arena, "No matter how many crimes she committed, which were numerous, they wanted her to be innocent, but with me ... they wanted to put us in trouble and it's not working too well."
The crowd responded with a "Lock her up!" chant. Trump simply shook his head.
Trump also falsely accused the media of making a big deal of immigration to distract the public from congressional inquiries into the Justice Department.
