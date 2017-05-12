Trump tweets threat to fired FBI director - 'Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations'

President Donald Trump's warned recently fired FBI Director James Comey he better not have any tapes of their private conversations.

Trump abruptly fired Comey on Wednesday, ousting the nation's top law enforcement official in the midst of an investigation into whether Trump's campaign had ties to Russia's election meddling.

The White House press secretary Sean Spicer's refused to address whether recording devices had been placed in the White House and dismissed claims the president threatened Comey when he was the FBI director.

Recently a person close to the former director recounted a Comey-Trump dinner in January where Trump asked for a pledge of loyalty. Comey declined, instead offering honesty. When Trump then pressed for "honest loyalty," Comey told him, "You will have that."

Spicer denied the pledge insisting the president simply "wants loyalty to this country and the rule of law."

Trump's admitted asking Comey if he was under investigation in which Comey replied he was not. Trump said the discussions happened in two phone calls in which Comey asked to keep his job.

President Donald Trump. Source: 1 NEWS

In Spicer's recent breifing, he kept his answers short and dodged specific questions regarding the tweet Trump's meeting with Comey, however he did say he was not aware any recordings of that conversation exist. Comey's associates aren't threatened if there are, saying tapes would validate his side of the story.

There's been great speculation over why Comey was fired, with many linking it to Trump's investigation of Russia.

The White House initially cited a Justice Department memo criticising Comey's handling of last year's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails as the impetus.

Whilst the White House finds a replacement for Comey, Trump's content with the work the FBI's doing saying "you cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing."