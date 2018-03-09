Trump tweets: North Korea deal ''very much in the making'

In a tweet on today, US President Donald Trump said a deal with North Korea, "if completed", will be very good for the world.

Earlier in the day, the White House tried to swat away criticism that the US is getting nothing in exchange for agreeing to a historic face-to-face summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said North Korea has made promises to denuclearise, stop its nuclear and missile testing and allow joint US-South Korean military exercises.

But questions remained over exactly what North Korea means by "denuclearise" and what the US might be risking with a highly publicised summit that will build up Kim's stature among world leaders.

The previous night's announcement of the summit marked a dramatic turnaround after a year of escalating tensions and rude insults between the two leaders.