Trump tweets: North Korea deal ''very much in the making'

Source:

Associated Press

In a tweet on today, US President Donald Trump said a deal with North Korea, "if completed", will be very good for the world.

Even a few months ago this seemed like an impossibility.
Source: 1 NEWS

Earlier in the day, the White House tried to swat away criticism that the US is getting nothing in exchange for agreeing to a historic face-to-face summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said North Korea has made promises to denuclearise, stop its nuclear and missile testing and allow joint US-South Korean military exercises.

But questions remained over exactly what North Korea means by "denuclearise" and what the US might be risking with a highly publicised summit that will build up Kim's stature among world leaders.

The previous night's announcement of the summit marked a dramatic turnaround after a year of escalating tensions and rude insults between the two leaders.

A personal meeting would have been all but unthinkable when Trump was being dismissed as a "senile dotard" and the Korean "rocket man" was snapping off weapons tests in his quest for a nuclear arsenal that could threaten the US mainland.

Even a few months ago this seemed like an impossibility.

US President Donald Trump to take part in historic meeting with Kim Jong Un as North Korea announces plan to end nuclear missile programme
The PM was on a tour of the Pacific when the news broke.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's priceless reaction on learning of Trump's pending talks with North Korea

LIVE: Jonny Bairstow brings up solid fifty as England take control of final ODI decider against Black Caps

