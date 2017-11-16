Trump tweets he 'took a pass' at being Time magazine's person of the year

President Donald Trump says he turned down an interview and photo shoot for Time magazine's Person of the Year issue.

President Donald Trump has rejected to be Time magazine's "Person of the Year". Source: Associated Press

In a Friday evening tweet (local time), Trump says the magazine informed him he was "probably" going to be granted the title for the second year in a row. He tweets: "I said probably is no good and took a pass."

Trump frequently brags about his cover appearances in the iconic magazine.

He has falsely claimed to hold the record of cover appearances, and was revealed earlier this year to have displayed fake issues of Time at several of his private golf clubs.

Time's official Twitter account replied to the President denouncing his claims a short time ago.