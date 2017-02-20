 

World


Trump tweets further attack on puzzled Sweden

Associated Press

President Donald Trump is tweeting further criticism of Sweden's immigration policies.

Yesterday, the president tweeted: "The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!"

People in Sweden have been scratching their heads over the US President's comments.
People in Sweden have been scratching their heads since Trump suggested during a rally Saturday that some sort of incident had occurred in their country.

Trump tweeted yesterday he was referring to something he saw on television.

Sweden's love of Ikea and flat-pack furniture was trending as Swedes took to Twitter to mock the US president.
Source: Breakfast

The president might be referring to a segment aired Friday night on the Fox News Channel show "Tucker Carlson Tonight" that reported Sweden had accepted more than 160,000 asylum-seekers last year but only 500 of the migrants had found jobs in Sweden.

The report went on to say that a surge in violence had followed.

