Trump touts 'incredible' numbers as Covid-19 infections in US reach record heights

President Donald Trump is continuing to criticise Joe Biden for saying during their debate that the country is headed for a dark winter because of the pandemic — something health experts have been warning for months.

US President Donald Trump does a little dance after speaking at a campaign rally in Newport News. Source: Associated Press

“We’re rounding the turn ... our numbers are incredible,” Trump told supporters in Lumberton, North Carolina, even as the country’s daily coronavirus tally reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported today.

The US death toll has grown to 223,995, according to the Covid-19 dashboard published by Johns Hopkins University.

The total US caseload reported on the site was 83,757, topping the 77,362 cases reported on July 17.

Joe Biden had told supporters that while he misses up-close campaigning, he doesn't want his events to be “superspreaders”.

That's a barb seemingly aimed at President Donald Trump, who's set to hold a trio of big rallies later today at a time of rising coronavirus cases.

Trump's events in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin come as the US has hit the daily record of coronavirus cases.

He said in a tweet said the rise in positive cases is overblown.