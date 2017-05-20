Trump touches down in Saudi Arabia in first international trip as US President

President Donald Trump is stepping off Air Force One in Saudi Arabia to begin his first international trip since taking office.

Mr Trump waved as he stood atop stairs that had been rolled to the side of the official presidential aircraft as it landed at Riyadh's airport. He was joined by First Lady Melania Trump.

Mr Trump was greeted by King Salman of Saudi Arabia.

They exchanged a handshake and Mr Trump said it was "a great honour" to be there.

Several jets also flew overhead leaving a red, white and blue trail.