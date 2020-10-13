Trump throws face masks to crowds of supporters at first rally since Covid-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump threw face masks into the crowd as he arrived for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport today.

Just a week after his release from the hospital, Trump returned to the campaign trail for the first time since contracting the coronavirus as he tries to stage a late comeback in the election's final stretch.

“It’s great to be back in my home state, Florida, to make my official return to the campaign trail," Trump declared in front of a crowd of thousands of supporters, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, mostly without masks, despite the ongoing pandemic.

“I am so energised by your prayers and humbled by your support," he said.

Trump, whose doctor said today for the first time that he had received a negative test for Covid-19, is pushing to correct a stubborn deficit in national and battleground state polling. His Sanford rally was his first stop in a busy week that will include events in Pennsylvania, Iowa, North Carolina and Wisconsin.