Trump tells Piers Morgan 'nasty' comment about Duchess Meghan was misunderstood

Associated Press
President Donald Trump says he doesn't think Meghan Markle is "nasty" — just that the American-born Duchess of Sussex was "nasty about" him.

Attempting to clean up a diplomatic spat during his UK state visit, Trump tells Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan said he meant no royal insult.

Trump says, "She was nasty to me. And that's okay for her to be nasty, it's not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn't." Trump lashed out at Markle in an interview with The Sun tabloid before his visit, when presented with her criticism of his 2016 campaign.

Trump says the controversy did not come up when he spoke with Markle's husband, Prince Harry, whom he says "couldn't have been nicer."

He concluded of his hosts, "The Royal Family is really nice."

