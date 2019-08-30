TODAY |

Trump tells Florida residents to prepare for 'monster' storm via Twitter

Associated Press
More From
World
Weather News
North America

US President Donald Trump has posted a video on Twitter encouraging Florida residents to prepare for Hurricane Dorian as the government makes its own preparations.

In a video posted this morning, Trump said Dorian initially appeared to be a small storm but has grown quickly over the past day.

Trump said: "It's looking like it could be an absolute monster."

As Dorian heads toward Florida's east coast, Mr Trump said the government is preparing to send food and water to the affected areas. He said the storm could be comparable to Hurricane Andrew, which devastated South Florida in 1992.

This image from NASA shows the 'monster' Hurricane Dorian from the International Space Station over the Atlantic Ocean north of Puerto Rico. US forecasters are warning it will draw energy from the warm, open waters as it closes in. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Weather News
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
Christchurch couple questioned after family of five found dead in Fiji
2
'I didn't deserve that and especially not my baby' - US woman sues after giving birth alone in jail cell
3
More than 7000 workers at The Warehouse win living wage
4
NZ Rugby League Secondary Schools tournament cancelled due to measles outbreak
5
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Officials in US city urge people to immediately stop vaping after 16 hospitalised
00:15

Brazil bans most burning for 60 days in effort to curb Amazon fires

New genetic links to same-sex sexuality found in huge study
00:18

Princess Charlotte to start school next week