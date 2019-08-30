Trump tells Florida residents to prepare for 'monster' storm via Twitter

US President Donald Trump has posted a video on Twitter encouraging Florida residents to prepare for Hurricane Dorian as the government makes its own preparations.
In a video posted this morning, Trump said Dorian initially appeared to be a small storm but has grown quickly over the past day.
Trump said: "It's looking like it could be an absolute monster."
As Dorian heads toward Florida's east coast, Mr Trump said the government is preparing to send food and water to the affected areas. He said the storm could be comparable to Hurricane Andrew, which devastated South Florida in 1992.