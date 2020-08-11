Trump teases reporters he will pardon 'very, very important' person

US President Donald Trump says he will pardon a "very, very important" person tomorrow but it will not be leaker Edward Snowden or his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Source: Reuters

"Doing a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important," Trump told reporters on Air Force One today.

He declined to offer further details except to say it was not Flynn or Snowden, a former US National Security Agency contractor now living in Russia who has been charged with leaking secret information.

On Saturday, Trump said he was considering a pardon for Snowden, who gave a trove of secret files in 2013 to news organisations that disclosed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the NSA.

US intelligence analyst Edward Snowden. Source: BBC