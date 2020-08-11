TODAY |

Trump teases reporters he will pardon 'very, very important' person

Source:  AAP

US President Donald Trump says he will pardon a "very, very important" person tomorrow but it will not be leaker Edward Snowden or his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Source: Reuters

"Doing a pardon tomorrow on someone who is very, very important," Trump told reporters on Air Force One today.

He declined to offer further details except to say it was not Flynn or Snowden, a former US National Security Agency contractor now living in Russia who has been charged with leaking secret information.

On Saturday, Trump said he was considering a pardon for Snowden, who gave a trove of secret files in 2013 to news organisations that disclosed vast domestic and international surveillance operations carried out by the NSA.

US intelligence analyst Edward Snowden. Source: BBC

Last month, Trump used his presidential power to commute the sentence of longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US election.

World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:05
Person with Covid-19 visited Auckland Pak'nSave numerous times over nine-day period
2
Jacinda Ardern says Trump 'patently wrong' to compare NZ and US Covid-19 outbreaks
3
Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 in the community, six people in hospital
4
'I'm on the verge of breaking' - Family stuck in quarantine for 16 days waiting on rogue Covid-19 test result
5
Donald Trump mocks NZ's Covid-19 response after new outbreak - 'It's terrible, we don't want that'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:28

Sweltering 54.4C in California desert could be world's highest ever recorded
00:36

Donald Trump mocks NZ's Covid-19 response after new outbreak - 'It's terrible, we don't want that'
00:21

Portugal's president helps with rescue of two young girls off beach

Epidemiologist credits Victoria's hardest hit communities with turning corner in Covid-19 fight