Trump team softens war talk, vows other pressure on North Korea

The Trump administration told lawmakers today it will apply economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to dismantle its nuclear weapons programme.

The move comes as an extraordinary White House briefing served to damp down talk of military action against an unpredictable and increasingly dangerous US adversary.

A military commander says the move is to bring North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un "to his senses and not his knees".
President Donald Trump welcomed Republican and Democratic senators before his secretary of state, defence secretary, top general and national intelligence director conducted a classified briefing.

The same team was also meeting with House members in the Capitol to outline the North's escalating nuclear capabilities and US response options to what they called an "urgent national security threat."

After weeks of unusually blunt military threats, the joint statement by the agency chiefs said Trump's approach "aims to pressure North Korea into dismantling its nuclear, ballistic missile and proliferation programmes by tightening economic sanctions and pursuing diplomatic measures with our allies and regional partners."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade.

It made no specific mention of military options, though it said the US would defend itself and friends.

The unprecedented meeting in a building adjacent to the White House reflected the increased American alarm over North Korea's progress in developing a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike the US mainland.

A flurry of military activity, by North Korea and the US and its partners on and around the divided Korean Peninsula, has added to the world's sense of alert.

While tensions have increased since Trump took office, they've escalated dramatically in recent weeks as American and other intelligence agencies suggested the North was readying for a possible nuclear test.

Although such an explosion hasn't yet occurred, Trump has sent high-powered US military vessels and an aircraft carrier to the region in a show of force, while the North conducted large-scale, live-fire artillery drills, witnessed by national leader Kim Jong Un, earlier this week.

Today, South Korea started installing key parts of a contentious US missile defence system that also has sparked Chinese and Russian concerns.

America's Pacific forces commander, Adm. Harry Harris Jr., told Congress today the system would be operational within days. He said any North Korean missile fired at US forces would be destroyed.

Trump's top national security advisers said they were "open to negotiations" with the North, though they gave no indication of when or under what circumstances.

