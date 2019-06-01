TODAY |

Trump tariffs could 'likely push Mexico into a recession', analyst says

Associated Press
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said today that Mexico won't panic over US President Donald Trump's threat of coercive tariffs — measures that economists say could have dramatic consequences for both nations and potentially spur a full-blown trade war.

Trump set a June 10 deadline for Mexico to do more to slow immigration through its territory or else all of its exports — from avocados and automobiles to machinery and household appliances — stand to be hit with 5 per cent duties. And he threatened to possibly increase the tariffs incrementally, up to 25 per cent in the subsequent months.

Tomato exporters in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, avocado growers in Michoacan and electronics factories in Tamaulipas, across the border from Texas, would all feel the pinch. So would US companies and American consumers, to whom they would pass on the increased cost of doing business.

The threat also throws into question the future of the USMCA trade deal between the US, Mexico and Canada, hammered out in months of contentious negotiations as a replacement for the North American Free Trade Agreement, one of the Trump administration's most touted achievements.

"It would really have a terrible impact on our producers and our exporters," said Kenneth Smith Ramos, who led then-President Enrique Peña Nieto's delegation to USMCA talks and is now an international trade consultant at Mexico City-based AGON.

"And it would hurt US producers as well because they rely a lot on Mexican inputs for their production ... so it would reduce their competitiveness and force them to raise prices, which would ultimately of course hit consumers."

The economic impact for Mexico was swift, with the peso dropping more than 3 per cent against the US dollar Friday morning. US stocks likewise tumbled on Wall Street.

Initial macroeconomic projections from economists were are also chilling.

Analyst Alfredo Coutiño of Moody's Analytics said Mexican exports to the US totalled US$358 billion last year, or 80 per cent of all goods the country sold overseas. Over the course of a year, he said, a 5 per cent tariff would represent about $18 billion in damage or 1.5 per cent of Mexico's GDP, while a 25 per cent tariff would amount to $90 billion or 7.3 per cent of GDP.

Banco Base estimated that a 5 per cent tariff could knock 2.85 percentage points off growth of Mexico's exports, but said a weaker peso would help compensate.

Such tariffs would "likely push Mexico into a recession," as well as disrupt regional supply chains and hurt investor confidence, Oxford Economics economist Gregory Daco wrote in a report.

Coutiño said Mexico could impose retaliatory penalties, sparking a tariff war.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says Mexico will not respond to US President Donald Trump's threat of coercive tariffs with desperation, but instead push for dialogue, during his daily morning press conference at the National Palace, in Mexico City, Friday, May 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says Mexico will not respond to US President Donald Trump's threat of coercive tariffs with desperation, but instead push for dialogue. Source: Associated Press
