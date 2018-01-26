 

Trump supporting deal to allow US citizenship pathway for 700,000 young immigrants

Associated Press

Democrats said they were heartened today by President Donald Trump's support for an immigration plan that would provide a pathway to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants, while Republicans were more cautious.

President Donald Trump speaks to a gathering of mayors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

US President Donald Trump.

Source: Associated Press

Moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he was "very encouraged" by Trump's surprising words, which the president made yesterday in impromptu comments to reporters.

Like other Democrats, Manchin shrugged off subsequent attempts by White House officials to pull back Trump's comments.

"The president is the man in charge. We're going to work with him," Manchin said.

Among Republicans, Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford said he supports the citizenship pathway Trump described.

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., called Trump's words "positive" and said Trump's description "gives us a better sense" of his views but added, "We have a long way to go yet."

Trump's pronouncement came as the White House announced it would unveil a legislative framework on immigration next week that it hopes can pass both the House and the Senate.

The president's remarks amounted to a preview of that framework.

He said he'll propose $34 billion (NZD) for building a wall on the US-Mexico border and $6.8 billion (NZD) for other security measures.

"We're going to morph into it," Trump told reporters. "It's going to happen, at some point in the future, over a period of 10 to 12 years."

Immediately after Trump spoke, a senior White House official stressed the idea of a pathway to citizenship for so-called Dreamers was just a "discussion point" in the plan that the White House intended to preview to the House and Senate.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the administration's thinking on a contentious issue that has roiled lawmakers for months.

The US president and UK PM haven't seen eye to eye on a number of things, but Trump seemed keen to mend fences at Davos.
Source: BBC

Despite his previously harsh rhetoric, Trump told reporters he had a message for the Dreamers: "Tell 'em not to be concerned, OK? Tell 'em not to worry. We're going to solve the problem."

Trump has said repeatedly that any deal to protect those immigrants from deportation is contingent on money for the border wall and other security measures.

Trump also wants to limit the family members that immigrants are able to sponsor to join them in the US and either replace or transform a visa lottery aimed at increasing diversity.

Trump has given Congress until March to come up with a plan to protect the nearly 700,000 young people who had been protected from deportation and given the right to work legally in the country under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

Trump announced last year that he was ending DACA.

Trump expressed confidence a deal can be reached, and said he'd like to see one hammered out by the time he returns from Davos, Switzerland, next week.

