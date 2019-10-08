Trump supporters warn of 'civil war' if impeachment progresses

Supporters in Sedona, northern Arizona are angry the spectre of impeachment now hangs over US President Donald Trump and are openly discussing any attempt could trigger an uprising.

"There's going to be a civil war," one man told TVNZ1's Q+A. "It's going to be bad... It's not going to get any better until there's some serious things happen."

The idea of an uprising has become a talking point among some right wing groups.

Mr Trump is facing an impeachment inquiry into his conduct with Ukraine and has signalled his administration would not cooperate, according to the Associated Press.

