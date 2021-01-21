Trump supporters in Texas show off weapons as they refuse to accept Biden as president

Donald Trump may have lost the US election, but some of the more than 70 million people who voted for him are still angry about the result.

If President Joe Biden is to do as he promises and unite the country, he's almost certain to face some fierce opposition.

The BBC's Aleem Maqbool is in Texas where he met some strong supporters of Trump.

Right wing militia group leader Eric Braden says he will never accept Biden as president.

Braden says the US is so divided right now Texas may leave the union altogether.

He showed off some of his weaponry to Maqbool in the video above, at one point accidentally setting a hay bale on fire when shooting it with live rounds.

It comes as President Biden has signed a series of executive orders from the Oval Office hours after his inauguration.

Biden wore a mask while seated behind the Resolute Desk with a stack of orders. He said there was “no time to start like today”.

The first order Biden signed was related to the coronavirus pandemic. He also signed an order reentering the US into the Paris Climate Accord.

While his predecessor Donald Trump broke long-standing practice by skipping Biden’s inauguration, he did follow through on one tradition and left behind a letter for Biden.