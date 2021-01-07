Trump supporters breach US Capitol after violent clashes with police in electoral vote protest

Protesting supporters of President Donald Trump have breached the US Capitol.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There was confusion in the House chamber as the Capitol doors were locked and the debate over the electoral count was suspended.

A representative from the Capitol police spoke from a lectern on the dais and told lawmakers to remain calm, and that more information would be available soon.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory. Source: Associated Press

House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern of Massachusetts told the crowd that the House expected to go back into session soon.

Meanwhile, members milled around the floor and looked at their phones.

Protesters walk near the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Source: Associated Press

Reporters and others outside the chamber were told to go their seats inside and not leave.

The skirmishes came just shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud.

Law enforcement officers point their guns from the House Chamber in Washington DC, as protestors storm the Capitol. Source: Getty

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where president-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

Protesters tore down metal barricades at the bottom of the Capitol’s steps and were met by officers in riot gear.

Some tried to push past the officers who held shields and officers could be seen firing pepper spray into the crowd to keep them back.

Some in the crowd were shouting “traitors” as officers tried to keep them back.