Trump suggests his former campaign manager being treated worse than mobster Al Capone

Associated Press
President Donald Trump appeared to suggest in a tweet that his former campaign manager Paul Manafort is being treated worse by the justice system than notorious Chicago mob boss Al Capone.

Even for a president whose tweets have led to countless arguments on cable television by pundits dissecting his words, this comparison is jarring.

Capone is regarded by historians as the worst gangster in American history, a bootlegger during the Prohibition Era in the 1920s and 1930s who was willing to ruthlessly kill his rivals — or at least have his men pull the trigger.

A federal judge has noted that Manafort has not been charged with any crime of violence.

Capone was eventually convicted and jailed. Manafort has been jailed following allegations of witness tampering, but has not been convicted.

Still, the two have one thing in common. Manafort's trial is on tax evasion, the same crime that finally landed "Public Enemy No. 1" in prison.

Trump tweeted, misspelling Capone's first name of Alphonse: "Looking back on history, who was treated worse, Alfonse Capone, legendary mob boss, killer and "Public Enemy Number One," or Paul Manafort, political operative & Reagan/Dole darling, now serving solitary confinement - although convicted of nothing? Where is the Russian Collusion?"

More than 70 years after his death, Capone remains an almost mythical figure. He dominated organized crime as a bootlegger in Chicago during the period when liquor was banned.

His legend only grew in 1929 with the St. Valentine's Day Massacre — when seven men linked to a rival gang were lined up facing a garage in Chicago and shot dead.

No one was ever charged in the deaths, though experts point to Capone, who consolidated his control over the bootleg business after that.

The problem with Capone was that he so terrorized the public that federal authorities couldn't get witnesses or associates to rat on the mob boss for violent crimes.

So they were forced to pursue a lesser charge of tax evasion and got a sentence of 11 years in federal prison.

"By the standard of a bootlegging mob boss whose outfit was responsible for multiple murders, you could argue that Capone got off pretty easy," said Jonathan Eig, the author of "Get Capone: The Secret Plot That Captured America's Most Wanted Gangster."

Capone's digs behind bars apparently were pretty plush.

The web site for the Eastern State Penitentiary, which is now a historic site, includes a cell that is said to be decorated as it was when Capone was an inmate there after he was arrested for carrying an unlicensed revolver.

The prison, according the web site, "allowed Capone comforts not typically granted to inmates, including fine furniture, oriental rugs, oil paintings and a fancy radio."

And when he stood trial in Chicago on the income tax charge in 1931, Capone was allowed to eat food his mother cooked for him, Eig said.

Things changed at Alcatraz, though, the infamous island prison in San Francisco Bay where Capone was treated like every other inmate, working in the prison laundry and shoe repair shop.

Manafort's prison experience has included use of a telephone in his cell and a laptop, both of which didn't exist back in Capone's day.

Defense attorneys have, in court papers, said that Manafort is locked up in his jail cell 23 hours a day, excluding visits from his attorneys, and has been in solitary confinement for his own safety.

In one key area, though, Manafort is being treated as Capone was.

When Capone stood trial in 1931, prosecutors needed a way to show that the mobster — not the kind to leave a paper trial when it came to income — was making a lot of money.

So, said Eig, they told jurors about the French underwear he wore, expensive suits that were specially made with pockets large enough to carry a gun, and really big bills from the butcher shop he racked up.

Just this week, prosecutors told jurors about Manafort's purchases of things like a high-end condo, silk rugs worth $160,000 and a $15,000 jacket made of ostrich.

FILE - This Jan. 19, 1931, file photo shows Chicago mobster Al Capone at a football game. The way President Donald Trump sees it, Capone, the most famous gangster in American history, got off easy compared to Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. On Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, as Manafort stands trial for charges that include tax evasion, the same crime that landed Capone in Alcatraz, the president took to twitter to complain that Manafort is being treated far harsher than "Public Enemy Number One." ((AP File Photo)
This Jan. 19, 1931, file photo shows Chicago mobster Al Capone at a football game. The way President Donald Trump sees it, Capone, the most famous gangster in American history, got off easy compared to Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort. Source: Associated Press
1 NEWS
Protests are erupting in Indonesia after a 15-year-old girl was jailed for having an abortion after she was raped by her brother.

The teenage girl was sentenced to six months' prison for the abortion, which is illegal in Indonesia, the Guardian reports.

On Tuesday, activists met with Indonesian Judicial Commission members imploring them to investigate the "grossly unfair" sentence.

The girl and her 17-year-old brother, from Jambi, in Sumatra, were arrested in June after an eight-month-old foetus was discovered in a plantation.

The girl's brother was jailed for two years for the sexual assault of a minor after he told authorities he had raped her repeatedly since last September.

Abortions are illegal in the Muslim-majority country unless under special circumstances, such as if the pregnancy may cause harm to the mother.

The teenage girl plans to appeal her sentence at the High Court.

Bali, Indonesia - June 14, 2016: Scenery Of Police Siren On Top Of Kuta Police Vehicle Parked On The Street Without Anyone Inside The Vehicle In Bali Indonesia Southeast Asia
Indonesia police (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS
Angry and emotional scenes erupted outside Parliament this morning as Hauraki iwi arrived to sign their treaty settlement.

The Government signed the Pare Hauraki collective redress deed despite fierce opposition from several iwi.

Two bus loads of people from 12 iwi, stretching from North Auckland to the Coromandel, arrived just after 9am for the signing ceremony.

They were met by a group of 30 Tauranga Moana iwi members, who are opposed to the settlement.

Parliamentary security had to hold back people from each other, as they got face to face, screaming, crying and chanting.

Tauranga Moana descendant Meremaihi Aloua cried out "traitor" as she held a banner alongside other women.

She said earlier they wanted to make it known that they did not support the Hauraki settlement.

"We are at a loss here," she said.

"Today, our moana is being signed off and we are not okay about that. We are here to oppose that.

"We have tried to have korero with them through tikanga and they have refused at every turn."

The Tauranga Moana iwi say the redress will give Hauraki iwi rights to Tauranga Harbour, and they oppose that.

When they arrived this morning, they were refused access to Parliament, because of concerns that they were there to protest.

Waikato-Waiariki MP Tamati Coffey told the group that there were seats set up outside for them and that they would not be let in.

The group waited peacefully at the entrance for about 20 minutes, forcing staff to open a different entry point for others to access Parliament.

Ngai Te Rangi chairman Charlie Tawhiao said the settlement will give Hauraki iwi mana whenua status in Tauranga where they don't traditionally come from.

He said a tikanga approach needs to be used to sort through issues of overlapping iwi interest.

A last minute request for an injunction from John Tamihere of Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki was declined by the High Court.

Mr Tamihere said Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki had faced prejudice at the hands of the Crown during the Treaty settlement process.

He argued the Crown had colluded with its preferred group, effectively excluding all other claimants.

by Leigh-Marama McLachlan - Māori Correspondent and Te Aniwa Hurihanganui - Te Manu Korihi Reporter

Tauranga Moana iwi members were refused access to Parliament.
Tauranga Moana iwi members were refused access to Parliament. Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz
