Trump staffer who told colleagues to ignore gravely ill Senator John McCain's criticism because 'he's dying anyway' gets the boot

A West Wing aide who was dismissive of gravely ill Senator John McCain during a closed-door meeting last month has left the White House.

Doctors discovered and removed a tumour from the 80-year-old during surgery last week.

White House spokesman Raj Shah today said, "Kelly Sadler is no longer employed within the Executive Office of the President."

Sadler told colleagues last month they should disregard McCain's opinion on President Donald Trump's CIA nominee because "he's dying anyway," a remark that led to a torrent of criticism.

The Trump administration declined to publicly apologise and Trump demanded a crackdown on whoever leaked the story to the media.

The 81-year-old McCain was diagnosed in July with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Sadler apologised to the McCain family privately, but McCain's daughter asked for a public apology.

Sadler's departure was first reported by CNN.

