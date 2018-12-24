TODAY |

Trump speeds up Jim Mattis' departure, names former Boeing executive as acting Defence Secretary

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America

President Donald Trump announced overnight that Defence Secretary Jim Mattis will now leave his post on January 1, tweeting that deputy Pentagon chief Patrick Shanahan will take over as acting secretary to cover the accelerated departure.

The move comes just three days after Mattis resigned in protest over Mr Trump's decision to pull all US troops out of Syria, and delivered a blistering letter to the president that roiled Washington and reportedly angered the White House.

Mattis originally said he would stay through February to ensure an orderly transition. But US officials said that the fallout of his decision to leave — including the shock and dismay expressed on Capitol Hill — annoyed Mr Trump and likely led to Mattis leaving earlier than planned.

Lt. Col. Joseph Buccino, a spokesman for Shanahan, said the former Boeing executive will accept the appointment as acting secretary.

It comes after the US President’s move to pull American troops out of Syria. Source: US ABC

"Deputy Secretary will continue to serve as directed by the president, and the Department of Defence will remain focused on the defense of the nation," Buccino said.

While Mattis' resignation followed Mr Trump's announcement that he would soon pull all of the approximately 2,000 US troops out of Syria, officials said that the resignation was the result of an accumulation of disagreements.

In a stunning resignation letter, Mattis made clear he did not see eye to eye with a president who has expressed disdain for NATO and doubts about keeping troops in Asia.

Earlier Sunday, Trump's acting chief of staff said that Mr Trump had known for "quite some time now" that he and Mattis "did not share some of the same philosophies ... have the same world view."

Mick Mulvaney told ABC's "This Week" that the president and his defence chief "just could never get on the same page" on Syria, adding that Mr Trump had said since his presidential campaign that "he wanted to get out of Syria." Mulvaney said the president "is entitled to have a secretary of defence who is committed to that same end."

FILE -In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump says Mattis will be retiring at the end of February 2019 and that a new secretary will be named shortly. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, file)
Defence Secretary Jim Mattis speaks during the 2018 POW/MIA National Recognition Day Ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington. Source: Associated Press

Asked whether Mr Trump wanted a Pentagon leader willing to challenge him or someone in lock step with his views, Mulvaney said "a little bit of both."

"I've encouraged him to find people who have some overlap with him but don't see the world in lockstep with him," Mulvaney said.

The Pentagon on Sunday would only say that Mattis serves at the pleasure of the president.

Other officials said it wasn't clear whether Mattis had spoken directly to Trump about the accelerated departure. Mattis had been at work on Friday, and defence officials had insisted he was planning to stay through February, when he would attend a NATO defence ministers meeting.

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined leading Republicans on foreign affairs in urging Mr Trump to reconsider his decision to withdraw American forces from Syria.

"We believe that such action at this time is a premature and costly mistakes that not only threatens the safety and security of the United States but also emboldens" the Islamic State group, President Bashar Assad's government, Iran and Russia, according to the letter, organized by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

They asked Mr Trump to "not make any final decision for 90 days to allow time to adequately study the impacts of this decision on our partners, our allies and the re-emergence of ISIS and other terror groups, to ensure our nation's strategic interests are secured."

But Mulvaney, asked on ABC whether there was any chance the president might change his mind on Syria decision, said: "No. I think the president has told people from the very beginning that he doesn't want us to stay in Syria forever. You're seeing the end result now of two years' worth of work. But keep in mind it's not unusual for a president to lose members of the Cabinet over these types of disagreements."

Just after tweeting the announcement about Shanahan, Mr Trump said he had had "a long and productive call" with Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Mr Trump said they discussed IS, "our mutual involvement in Syria, & the slow & highly coordinated pullout of US troops from the area. After many years they are coming home."

Shanahan, a longtime Boeing Co. executive, was nominated for the deputy job in early 2017.

He moved up through the management ranks at Boeing over a career that began in 1986. The Puget Sound Business Journal called him a Boeing "fix-it" man in a March 2016 report. He oversaw the company's global supply chain strategies and use of advanced manufacturing technologies. Shanahan was central to getting the 787 Dreamliner on track after production problems in the program's early years, the report said.

FILE - In this April 9, 2018, file photo, Deputy Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan, right, listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, in Washington. A U.S. administration official says that Defense Secretary Jim Mattis will leave his post Jan. 1, 2019, as Trump is expected to name Shanahan as acting secretary. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Donald Trump and Patrick Shanahan, pictured on April 9, 2018. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police investigating as woman dead, baby injured in Matamata home
2
Three NZ club rugby players handed bans for doping violations
3
CEO of Diversity Works, Bev Cassidy-McKenzie discusses if a Wellington barber’s refusal of a female customer is discriminatory.
Hairdressers and barbers warned to ditch 'thank you' drink or face $10,000 fine
4
Campers at Top 10 Waihi Beach were evacuated in the early hours of this morning.
'It was intense, quite bad' - flooding sees more than 100 campers evacuated from Waihi Beach
5
glass background blurred city lights christmas new year
Brace for heavy rain, strong winds, possibility of flooding in many parts of the North Island today and Christmas Day
MORE FROM
World
MORE
In this image taken from a Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 video provided by SNJTODAY.COM, Buena Regional High School wrestler Andrew Johnson gets his hair cut courtside minutes before his match in Buena, N.J., after a referee told Johnson he would forfeit his bout if he didn't have his dreadlocks cut off. Johnson went on to win the match after a SNJ Today reporter tweeted video if the incident, the state's Interscholastic Athletic Association says they are recommending the referee not be assigned to any event until the matter has been reviewed more thoroughly. (Michael Frankel/SNJTODAY.COM viavAP)

US wrestling ref called racist after high school student told to cut dreadlocks or lose bout
00:38
Sao Paulo's homeless were treated to a feast thanks to a crowdfunding campaign.

Chefs serve Christmas cheer in Sao Paulo, where over 20,000 are believed to homeless

US pop star Demi Lovato 'sober and grateful to be alive' following drug overdose

Prison escapee accused of plotting to kidnap David Letterman’s baby released on parole