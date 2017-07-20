Trump slams leakers of aide's crass remark that Senator John McCain is 'dying anyway'

President Donald Trump called West Wing leakers "traitors and cowards" as a dustup over a White House aide's crass remark about Arizona Senator John McCain extended into a fifth day.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon local time, Trump said the "leaks coming out of the White House are a massive over exaggeration put out by the Fake News Media in order to make us look as bad as possible".

He added of the leakers: "We will find out who they are!"

During a closed-door meeting last week, Trump communications aide Kelly Sadler dismissed McCain's opposition to the president's CIA nominee by saying of the Arizona Republican: "He's dying anyway."

The 81-year-old McCain was diagnosed in July with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

White House spokesman Raj Shah Sadler had been "dealt with internally." But he refused to say how.

Pressed repeatedly on the issue at a briefing, Shah said Sadler apologised privately to the McCain family and still remains in her position.

But Shah, who led the meeting in which Sadler made the comment, declined to say whether any disciplinary steps had been taken. He said he could not discuss how the situation was "addressed internally" because then it would no longer be internal.

McCain left Washington in December and few expect him to return.

Sadler called the senator's daughter Meghan McCain, a co-host of ABC's The View, to apologise last week. Meghan McCain told ABC News that, during their conversation, she'd asked Sadler to apologise publicly and that Sadler had agreed.

"I have not spoken to her since and I assume that it will never come," Meghan McCain told ABC.

Numerous lawmakers have called on the White House to apologise, including No. 2 Senate Republican Leader John Cornyn of Texas, who told the The Associated Press on Monday: "The person who said it should apologise. It's totally inappropriate."

White House officials have condemned the leak of the private conversation, and some have expressed their support for Sadler.

In a Senate speech, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell steered clear of Sadler's comment but praised the ailing Republican after visiting with him over the weekend in Arizona.

"I told him we miss him," McConnell said in a Senate speech late on Monday.