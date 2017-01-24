Trump signs order for the US to withdraw from the TPPA

President Donald Trump is signing a memorandum to leave the proposed Pacific Rim trade pact known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Donald Trump signed an executive order for the US to pull out of Trans Pacific Partnership Agreement talks.

The move is basically a formality, since the agreement had yet to receive required Senate ratification.

New Zealand is among the countries negotiating the agreement, along with Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

Trade experts say that approval was unlikely to happen given voters' anxiety about trade deals and the potential for job losses.

Trump called the move "a great thing for the American workers".

It remains unclear if Trump would seek individual deals with the 11 other nations in TPP- a group that represents roughly 13.5 per cent of the global economy, according to World Bank figures.