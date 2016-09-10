Trump signs legislation for ongoing 9/11 victim compensation

President Donald Trump emphasised his personal connections to the World Trade Center site as he signed legislation today to ensure the September 11 victims' compensation fund never runs out of money.

Trump said: "I was down there also, but I'm not considering myself a first responder."

Trump praised the first responders as "selfless patriots," adding: "I grew up with them so I can tell you that's absolutely true. It's always nice to really know your subject."

World Trade Center Towers in Lower Manhattan burn after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack. New York 9/11 Source: istock.com