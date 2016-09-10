TODAY |

Trump signs legislation for ongoing 9/11 victim compensation

Associated Press
President Donald Trump emphasised his personal connections to the World Trade Center site as he signed legislation today to ensure the September 11 victims' compensation fund never runs out of money.

Trump said: "I was down there also, but I'm not considering myself a first responder."

Trump praised the first responders as "selfless patriots," adding: "I grew up with them so I can tell you that's absolutely true. It's always nice to really know your subject."

"New York, USA September 11th, 2001: World Trade Center Towers in Lower Manhattan with clouds of smoke rising from fires as a result of terrorist attack. Photographed 9:54 am from Chinatown neighborhood 5 minutes before the South Tower collapsed." New York 9/11
World Trade Center Towers in Lower Manhattan burn after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack. New York 9/11 Source: istock.com

News accounts from days after 9/11 include references to Trump giving high-fives to police officers and volunteers on their way to the site. But some past Trump's statements about his 9/11 experiences cannot be verified, including claims he sent construction crews to help and that he had "hundreds" of friends die at Ground Zero.

