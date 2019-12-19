TODAY |

Trump to sign first-step China trade deal on Jan. 15

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump says he will sign the first phase of a trade deal with China at the White House next month.

Source: 1 NEWS

Trump said last night in a tweet that he'll then travel to Beijing at a later date to open talks on other sticking points in the U.S.-China trade relationship that remain to be worked out.

Trump tweeted from his Florida home that, "I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House."

He said high-level Chinese government officials will attend the signing.

Trump adds that he will go to Beijing at an unspecified date to begin a new round of negotiations.

In the first-step agreement announced earlier in December, the United States agreed to reduce tariffs and China agreed to buy larger quantities of U.S. farm products.

Both sides have said they are waiting for the text of the deal to be translated before signing it.

