Trump sees 'big, not small bounce' on horizon for US economy

On the same day the federal government announced 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week as layoffs sweep the nation, President Donald Trump said he saw sunny skies ahead for the US economy.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"I think that what's going to happen is we're going to have a big bounce, rather than a small bounce," the president said at his daily briefing on the administration's fight against the coronavirus.

"We have tremendous stimulus, we have tremendous stimulus plans," Trump said.

Nearly 17 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits in the past three weeks - a record high, by far - millions of people appear to be falling through the cracks.

They can't get through jammed phone systems or finish their applications on overloaded websites.

Or they're confused about whether or how to apply.

And more job cuts are expected.

The US unemployment rate in April could hit 15 per cent — a number not seen since the end of the Great Depression.

At the same time, Wall Street closed out its best week in decades after the Federal Reserve launched its latest titanic effort to support the economy through the coronavirus outbreak.

But, many professional investors have been skeptical of the rally, saying there is still too much uncertainty.

They say predictions for a relatively quick economic rebound are overly optimistic, and the head of the International Monetary Fund said today the global economy is set for its deepest recession since the Great Depression.

As coronavirus infections mushroomed in many areas of the country in recent weeks, and the death toll climbed into the thousands, Trump has avoided pessimism, calling himself "a cheerleader" for the country.

"It's a strong feeling," the president said.