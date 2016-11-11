 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Trump secures D-listers for inauguration lineup

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Some bigger names have been added to the line-up for president-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration concert at Washington D.C.'s Lincoln Memorial on Friday.

President elect Trump and wife Melania headed to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave to discuss the transition of power.

Source: 1 NEWS

Country star Toby Keith, Broadway star Jennifer Holliday and '00s mainstream rock fixtures 3 Doors Down are among the artists who will commemorate Trump taking office as the 45th president.

Most famous for their hit Kryptonite, 3 Doors Down are the newest editions to the concert and confirmed their appearance in an Instagram post.

Just as president Obama did in 2009, Trump will celebrate his swearing in with a pre-inauguration concert.

But contrary to Trump, Obama secured A-list stars including Beyoncé, U2, Bruce Springsteen, and Stevie Wonder.

So far, Trump’s “Make America Great Again!” Welcome Celebration” has been hit with criticism after major entertainment industry names have refused invites to perform.

Sir Elton John, Celine Dion, Kanye West and Andrea Bocelli are a group of many performers who have refused to feature at the event.

Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said in a press release:

"President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people. The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans,"

"Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power."

According to 3 Door's Down Instagram post other performers include DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow ("Little Texas"), Larry Stewart ("Restless Heart"), Marty Roe ("Diamond Rio") and "God Bless the U.S.A." singer Lee Greenwood.


loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Missing French tourist Eddy Paluch.

Missing French tourist found safe and sound in Auckland

2
The All Blacks legend and his fiancé Gemma Flynn spoke with Seven Sharp’s Toni Street.

All eyes on Wanaka as Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn expected to say 'I do'

00:53
3
The audacious armed thief probably thought the woman was an easy target, but she had other ideas.

Watch: Audacious robber gets more than he bargained for after jumping woman at ATM

00:30
4
Shakib Al Hasan scored 217 runs, the highest ever individual score by a Bangladesh batsman in a Test match.

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh, first Test day three

00:53
5
"The UK hasn't negotiated its own trade deal in four decades - they don't know how to do it", Richard Quest says.

'How does New Zealand do it?' - CNN anchor says Brits want to learn negotiating from us

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.

00:39
Alan Langdon and his six-year-old daughter opened up about their four-weeks voyage across the Tasman Sea.

Kiwi yachtie breached family court order by taking daughter to Australia - police

Alan Langdon and six-year-old Que spent nearly four weeks at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ