Trump secures D-listers for inauguration lineup

Some bigger names have been added to the line-up for president-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration concert at Washington D.C.'s Lincoln Memorial on Friday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Country star Toby Keith, Broadway star Jennifer Holliday and '00s mainstream rock fixtures 3 Doors Down are among the artists who will commemorate Trump taking office as the 45th president.

Most famous for their hit Kryptonite, 3 Doors Down are the newest editions to the concert and confirmed their appearance in an Instagram post.

Just as president Obama did in 2009, Trump will celebrate his swearing in with a pre-inauguration concert.

But contrary to Trump, Obama secured A-list stars including Beyoncé, U2, Bruce Springsteen, and Stevie Wonder.

So far, Trump’s “Make America Great Again!” Welcome Celebration” has been hit with criticism after major entertainment industry names have refused invites to perform.

Sir Elton John, Celine Dion, Kanye West and Andrea Bocelli are a group of many performers who have refused to feature at the event.

Tom Barrack, the chairman of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said in a press release:

"President-elect Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people. The 58th Inaugural will celebrate American history and heritage, while setting the course to a brighter and bolder future for all Americans,"

"Above all, it will serve as tribute to one of our greatest attributes, the peaceful transition of partisan power."

According to 3 Door's Down Instagram post other performers include DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, Tim Rushlow ("Little Texas"), Larry Stewart ("Restless Heart"), Marty Roe ("Diamond Rio") and "God Bless the U.S.A." singer Lee Greenwood.