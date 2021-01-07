TODAY |

Trump says Washington protestors are 'special', but tells them to go home

Source:  Associated Press

President Donald Trump, in a video message, is urging supporters to “go home” but is also keeping up false attacks about the presidential election.

In the video, the president repeated false claims that the election was stolen from him and his supporters. Source: Twitter/Donald Trump

The video was issued more than two hours after protesters began storming today as lawmakers convened for an extraordinary joint session to confirm the Electoral College results and President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Trump opened his video, saying, “I know your pain. I know your hurt. But you have to go home now.”

He also went on to call the supporters “very special.” He also said, “we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

Republican lawmakers and previous administration officials had begged Trump to give a statement to his supporters to quell the violence. The statement came as authorities struggled to take control of a chaotic situation at the Capitol that led to the evacuation of lawmakers.

